Cook Memorial Library has suspended its takeout service until further notice. For more details about our phased reopening plan, see our website, cookmemoriallibrary.org. Items returned to the library after 4 p.m. June 13 have yet to be checked in. The earliest items will be checked in is July 6. If you have returned items, they will continue to show as checked out on your account. We are waiving all overdue fines at this time.
New free online resources include Lynda.com, Coursera and Conversations About Racism. Lynda.com offers expert tutorials on technology and business practices. The Coursera for Workforce Recovery Initiative has more than 3,800 university-level courses covering over 400 specializations. Conversations About Racism has anti-racism reading lists for all ages.
We've added 10 hotspots. Coolpad Surf WiFi hotspots enable you to connect mobile devices, such as a laptop, smartphone or tablet, to the internet. Hotspots will be available when we are once again able to provide takeout service.
The Summer Reading Program continues through Aug. 14. The program has tracks for children, teens and adults. Register online on Beanstack or download the Beanstack app. Participants earn points by logging reading time and earn badges by doing activities. Participants in each category are entered into weekly prize drawings: gift cards to local businesses.
Continuing programs include our Storyline — call 541-314-4256 to listen to a children’s storybook. Trivia Tuesdays livestreams on Facebook at 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday. Our online Genre Book Club for adults meets the fourth Thursday of the month at 2 p.m.; the genre for July is nonfiction.
Storytime with Alicia videos are on our YouTube channel (Cook Memorial Library-La Grande, Oregon). Another offering is Miss Carrie Reads. Our children’s librarian is recording Bruce Coville’s series, Moongobble and Me, accessible on our website.
If you don’t have a card, you can apply for an eCard. Online registration for a Cook Memorial Library card is open only to La Grande residents and residents of Union County who do not receive library services from another city within the county. Visit cookmemoriallibrary.org and click on the "Request Library Card" link. Include your email address or phone number so we can contact you with your card number and PIN. If you already have a regular library card, you do not need an eCard. If you need your PIN, call 541-962-1339 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Online resources include OverDrive; Libby for eBooks, eAudiobooks and magazine; Hoopla for movies, TV shows and comics; Kanopy for films; Freading for always available eBooks and Freegal for music; and a genealogy database, MyHeritage.
The library’s WiFi (LGPLWiFi) is on for 24-hour access. The signal reaches to the building’s entrances and the parking lot and does not require a password.
Find out more at on website (cookmemoriallibrary.org) and our Facebook page (Cook Memorial Library-La Grande, Oregon).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.