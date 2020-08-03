LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library’s takeout service is available Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m. Patrons may place holds by calling or online.
Our new outdoor browsing service, “Library Take-Out(side),” is offered every Tuesday afternoon, weather permitting, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. to coincide with La Grande Farmers Market hours. The browsing section will be set up on the sidewalk outside the main entrance at Fourth Street and Adams Avenue.
The Literacy Center also is now offering takeout service. Free materials for your child at their skill level are available in most reading, math and vocabulary levels. To order you literacy materials, call the library or email Myra at mbritschgi@cookmemoriallibrary.org.
We have Wi-Fi hotspots available and now two ChromeKits for check out. A ChromeKit features a Chromebook laptop and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Patrons must be 18 or older, read and sign a borrowing policy and have had a library account in good standing for at least the past six months. Kits may be checked out for one week and are not renewable.
For a limited time during the library closure, patrons have access to digital magazines for all ages on Flipster. To view the entire catalog of magazines, download the Flipster app to your device, select Cook Memorial Library and enter the first five digits of your library barcode. Or visit http://trial.ebscohost.com, log in with the username “cookmemorial” and the password “trial!20” and start reading via the browser on your computer, phone or tablet.
We have launched a new and improved Dial-a-Story service. From toddlers to older adults, anyone can dial in to hear stories read aloud. Dial-a-Story can be accessed 24 hours a day, free of charge, by calling 541-624-6339.
Genre Book Club is a great opportunity for adults to come together — virtually — and talk about books. This month, we’re asking you to read a fantasy book of your choice and then meet up online on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m. for a fun and lively discussion about the books we’ve read. Email rpeacock@cookmemoriallibrary.org for meeting login information.
Online resources at the library include OverDrive; Libby for eBooks, eAudiobooks and magazines; Hoopla for movies, TV shows and comics; Kanopy for films; Freading for always available eBooks and Freegal for music; and genealogy database MyHeritage.
If you don’t have a card, you can still apply for an eCard. Online registration for a Cook Memorial Library card is open to only La Grande residents and residents of Union County who do not receive library services from another city within the county. Visit www.CookMemorialLibrary.org and click on the “Request Library Card” link. Include your email address or phone number so we can contact you with your card number and PIN. If you already have a regular library card, you do not need an eCard.
The library’s Wi-Fi (LGPLWiFi) is on for 24-hour access. The signal reaches to the building’s entrances and the parking lot and does not require a password. Call us Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 541-962-1339, or find out more at www.cookmemoriallibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.