The Cook Memorial Library building is closed during the statewide two-week freeze, with an unknown date for reopening.
To verify current hours and building status call us at 541-962-1339 or visit our website, www.cookmemoriallibrary.org.
The Fourth Street door and phone are answered Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., even when the building is closed.
So, how do you use our services with the building closed? We have a takeout service. Place items on hold in the online catalog or call us and tell us what you want to borrow. Once we confirm your order is ready for pickup, you can come to the building, ring the doorbell and we’ll bring your items out to you.
If you are unable to pick up items at the library, use our Library @ Your Door program, in partnership with Rob’s Speedy Delivery. This free service is for residents within La Grande city limits who cannot physically come to the library due to long- or short-term health concerns. Deliveries are made Friday afternoons; orders must be placed prior to 6 p.m. on the preceding Wednesday. Fill out our online registration form or call the library for more information.
Online card application is available on our website under the “How Do I” tab. Online resources for card-holders include free music, movies, ebooks and audiobooks.
Visit the library’s Storywalk along the Riverside Park Greenway, designed for the whole family. A new book has been installed, the winter-themed “Stranger in the Woods” by Carl Sams. The book is sponsored by Glenda O’Connor. Along the walk, you’ll find instructions for a simple winter craft. (Hint: Snow is required.)
Virtual storytimes are available on our website and YouTube channel. Also, Dial-a-Story for all ages continues with new selections. Dial 541-624-6339 to hear stories, poems and jokes read aloud, 24 hours a day, free of charge.
Genre Book Club for adults meets online Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. The group is open to all. Read a holiday book — Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s or any other winter holiday — and discuss it with the group. Email rpeacock@cookmemoriallibrary.org for the meeting login.
The library still is offering mobile and remote printing. To print from home, go to https://tbs.eprintit.com/portal/#/ppl/upload/CML. To print from a mobile device, download the Public Print Locations app. Printouts may be picked up during open hours. Printing is free for the first 20 pages.
Wi-Fi hotspots and ChromeKits are available for check out. A ChromeKit features a Chromebook laptop and a WiFi hotspot. Patrons must be 18 or older, read and sign a borrowing policy, and have had a library account in good standing for at least the past six months. Kits are checked out for one week and are not renewable.
The library’s Wi-Fi (LGPLWiFi) is on from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The signal reaches to the building’s entrances and the parking lot and does not require a password.
When the building is closed, the Little Free Pantry is on a cart outside the Fourth Street entrance Monday-Friday.
Take what you need or give what you can.
