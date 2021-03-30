Lots of news for the library this month. The building is open for browsing, checkout and computer use. For those who aren’t able to make it in during open hours, we now have exterior lockers for after hours and weekend pick-up. The six lockers are located at the library’s Fourth Street entrance. Call for details.
The library is now fine free. You will no longer be charged overdue fines if you don’t return items on time. Better yet, all past overdue fines are also forgiven from your account. While we won’t charge you late fees, patrons are still responsible for lost and damaged items. Items will also automatically renew on their due date, as long as renewals are remaining and no other patron has a hold on the item.
Wednesday, April 7, is Library Giving Day. In times of uncertainty, Cook Memorial Library is a community anchor, responding to the needs of our neighbors and friends through enhanced services, robust resources and innovative programming for all. People continue to turn to us for eBooks, virtual storytimes and assistance with finding basic necessities. The library is here for everyone and we hope on April 7 you’ll be there for Cook Memorial Library. Donations are accepted at any time; for options of how to support the library, go to www.cookmemoriallibrary.org, click on the “About Us” then choose “Libraries of Union County Foundation.”
Craft kits for April are an Oregon’s Dino-Story kit from the Museum of Natural and Cultural History for kids and Coloring Page Sun Catchers for teens and adults. Kits will be available for pick up starting Monday, April 5, while supplies last.
We now have three adorable coding robots available for check out: Dash, Botley and Code-a-Pillar. These robots allow kids to learn STEM concepts in a fun and interactive way. Dash is controlled through free apps and you need a supported Android or iOS device.
Kids of all ages are invited to play an online, four-week Dungeons & Dragons campaign with Ryan on Saturday mornings. Contact the library for details; space is limited.
Virtual Storytime is on our website and YouTube channel. Dial-a-Story for all ages continues with new selections and can be accessed by calling 541-624-6339.
Genre Book Club for adults meets online Thursday, April 22, at 2 p.m. This month the club will read or listen to a poetry collection to discuss at the gathering. Join at anytime. Email rpeacock@cookmemoriallibrary.org for the meeting login.
The library’s hours on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday are 10-11 a.m. for at-risk and older individuals and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for all patrons; and Wednesday noon to 7:30 p.m. for all patrons.
Library visitors are limited to half an hour for browsing and checkout, or one hour for library computer use. Masks are required. If you created an eCard during our closure, you may come in with your current ID and update your account.
The library’s Wi-Fi (LGPLWiFi) is on from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The signal reaches to the building’s entrances and the parking lot and does not require a password. Find out more at www.cookmemoriallibrary.org, call 541-962-1339 or stop by 2006 Fourth St., La Grande.
