Cook Memorial Library will be closed Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
In December, look for the Tree of Giving, which will have ornaments to keep with gift ideas for local youth.
In-person programs, except Storytime, are held in the Community Room. Masks are required for ages 5 and older for library use and for program participation. All library programs are free.
New to our collection is the Food Preservation Library. Equipment for canning, dehydrating and fermenting are now available to be checked out. The idea for adding these items came from community member Meghan Moore and was funded by a grant from Oregon Rural Action. Ask at the front desk for more details.
Storytime and Craft meets Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. in the Story Circle.
Weekly at-home LEGO competitions continue. The competitions are open to kids 12 and younger. Build at home and email pictures of your creations to misaak@cityoflagrande.org. Please include: child’s name, age, parent’s name, phone number, library card number, and the name of the LEGO creation. If you do not have LEGO pieces, let us know. Submissions are due by 6 p.m. each Friday, and winners are announced the following Monday.
The December Teen Book Clubs are on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The middle school club meets from 3:30-4:15 p.m., and the high school club from 4:30-5:15 p.m. Contact Celine for more information at cvandervlugt@cookmemoriallibrary.org. At this month’s Teen iCraft, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 4-5 p.m, participants will create felted penguins. Mid-Week Movie is Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m. Teen programs are open to those in middle school and high school.
A teen focus group with free pizza is open to ages 14-18 on Tuesdays from 3:30-5 p.m. Teens are encouraged to share what it is like to be a teen in our community and what types of support and services they need. Call Kitia at 541-910-3267 with questions.
Heart ‘n Home Hospice leads a free grief and loss support group open to the community. This month’s sessions are from 4-6 p.m. on Fridays: Dec. 3, 10, 17 and 23. For more information or to register a group, call Cheri at 541-624-5800.
The ongoing Mystery Book Club for adults meets on Monday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. The title for December is “Her Last Breath” by Linda Castillo. The adult book club meets on the second Monday of each month and is facilitated by Glenda O’Connor. New members are welcome, and registration is not required.
December take-home craft kits for adults are watercolor snowflakes. Kits are available starting Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the front desk. First come, first served while supplies last.
For weekly updates on library activities, events and new books, sign up for the Wowbrary newsletter under the Books/Movies/More tab on our website.
The library’s Wi-Fi (LGPLWiFi) is on from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The signal reaches to the building’s entrances and the parking lot and does not require a password.
Find out more on our website at cookmemoriallibrary.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram, call 541-962-1339, or stop by 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. Current hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
