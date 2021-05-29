The library is open and happy to be serving and supporting the community. In addition to library books, there are programs and activities planned in June for all ages.
The Summer Reading Program kicks off Monday, June 14. This year’s theme is “Reading Colors Your World.” We have program tracks for children, teens and adults. Register at www.cityoflagrande.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app. The program will conclude Aug. 6. This year we’re giving away lanyards to those who want to keep track of the badges they earn with corresponding buttons.
Children’s activities include the Page Turner Animal Adventures with weekly craft kits, Read Around the World contest and Family Dinner Book Clubs. Teen activities include a photo scavenger hunt, bingo cards and monthly Take & Make kits. Activities for adults include two online book clubs, bingo cards and monthly Take & Make craft kits.
DIY activities in the library in June will feature a tissue paper flower craft, I Spy display, mosaic sticker mural and a Wings of Color photo backdrop. Adults may enter a drawing for a prize basket, one ticket per book read. Activities begin June 14.
A new book will be installed along the Riverside Greenway: “Maybe Something Beautiful” by Isabel F. Campoy, based on the true story of the Urban Art Trail in San Diego.
Tangled Tiles craft kits for teens and adults include a pen, a ceramic tile and design inspiration. These Take & Make kits will be available for pickup starting Monday, June 7.
Children’s Book Box registration for July and August will be open soon. Book boxes contain library books plus treats to keep.
Oregon Battle of the Books selections for 2021-22 are available. OBOB is open to students grades 3-12 through local schools. Learn more at www.oregonbattleofthebooks.org.
Library users can pay lost or damaged charges, collections fees or other account charges online through the Sage Catalog.
The Genre Book Club for adults meets online Thursday, June 24, at 2 p.m. Join us in discussing books about travel adventure. Email rpeacock@cookmemoriallibrary.org for the meeting login.
The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Masks are required for entry. Patrons have one hour for browsing, checkout or library computer use.
If you created an eCard during our closure, you may come in and update your account.
The library’s Wi-Fi (LGPLWiFi) is on from 7 a.m. to 10 pm. The signal reaches to the building’s entrances and the parking lot and does not require a password.
Learn more at www.cookmemoriallibrary.org, call 541-962-1339 or stop by the library at 2006 Fourth St., La Grande.
