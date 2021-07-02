Cook Memorial Library is pleased to announce that our longtime children’s librarian, Carrie Bushman, will be serving as interim library director. Carrie brings more than 20 years of experience of service at the library.
The library building is closed on Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.
Our Summer Reading Program continues through Aug. 6, so there’s still time to sign up. This year’s theme is “Reading Colors Your World.” Tracks for children, teens and adults are available. Register at cityoflagrande.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app.
This year we’re giving away lanyards to participants who want to keep track of the badges they earn with corresponding buttons. Lanyards and buttons are available for all ages. Keep logging your reading and activities online to earn points and be eligible for prize drawings.
Print catalogs with summer reading activities are also available at the front desk.
Children’s activities include the Page Turner Animal Adventures with weekly craft kits, Read Around the World contest with mystery prize bags and Family Dinner Book Clubs. Teen activities include a photo scavenger hunt, bingo cards and monthly take-and-make kits.
Activities for adults include online book club, bingo cards and monthly take-and-make craft kits.
Summer Reading Program activities in the library include a tissue paper flower craft to add to our display, an engaging “I Spy” display, a mosaic sticker mural to which children may add color-coordinated stickers to fill in the image, and a Wings of Color photo backdrop for all ages.
Adults who do not wish to participate online may enter a drawing for a prize basket by dropping one ticket per book read (or listened to) into a jar at the front desk. The drawing will be held at the conclusion of the Summer Reading Program.
July craft kits for teens and adults are Beaded Bookmarks. Kits include beads, string and instructions and will be available for pick-up starting Tuesday, July 6. Supplies are limited, first come first served, one kit per age per household.
The Little Free Pantry is now located near the circulation desk. Regularly stocked with nonperishable snacks, canned goods, water and the occasional fresh fruit or veggies, the pantry is self-serve and open to all.
Library users can now pay lost or damaged charges, collections fees or other account charges online through the Sage Catalog. Be sure to contact us with any questions about your account charges; all transactions are final with no refunds.
The library’s Wi-Fi (LGPLWiFi) is on from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The signal reaches to the building’s entrances and the parking lot and does not require a password.
If you created an eCard during our closure, you may come in with current I.D. to update your account and pick up your card.
Library hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit us at 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, or call us at 541-962-1339.
Find out more at cookmemoriallibrary.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
— — —
Rose Peacock oversees adult services at Cook Memorial Library, La Grande.
