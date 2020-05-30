Cook Memorial Library is excited to announce our book drops are opening Monday, June 1, and our takeout service starts Monday, June 8.

Patrons may place holds for items in the catalog and over the phone starting Monday. And come June 8, takeout times will be scheduled between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays. When arriving at the building's Fourth Street entrance, patrons need to call us or ring the new doorbell. Staff will set bagged items on a table outside; no patrons are allowed in the building. For more details about our phased reopening plan, see our website, cookmemoriallibrary.org.

Our online 2020 Summer Reading Program, "Imagine Your Story," starts Monday and runs through Aug. 14. The program has tracks for children, teens, and adults. Register online under the Beanstack tab on our website or download the Beanstack app. Earn points by logging reading time and badges by doing activities. Participants in each category are entered into weekly prize drawings: gift cards to local businesses.

New programs include our Storyline — call 541-314-4256 to listen to a children's storybook. A new story is posted each Monday.

Trivia Tuesday livestreams on Facebook at 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday in June. The online events last about 10 minutes and includes six questions, and the winner receives a $5 gift certificate to the La Grande Farmers Market. Email rpeacock@cookmemoriallibrary.org with suggestions for trivia categories.

Foreign Film Festival is June 12-14. This month's highlighted country is Laos. Watch a suggested feature film, "The Rocket," available on the Kanopy app. Explore Laotian culture with books, audiobooks and documentaries available for free on the Hoopla and Kanopy apps. These apps are all free and available on our website.

Our YouTube channel, Cook Memorial Library-La Grande, Oregon, has Storytime with Alicia, presenting stories and a craft. Another offering is Miss Carrie Reads. Also, our children's librarian is recording Bruce Coville's series, Moongobble and Me, accessible on our website.

If you don't have a library card, you can apply for an eCard. Online registration for a Cook Memorial Library card is open only to La Grande residents and residents of Union County who do not receive library services from another city within the county. Visit www.cookmemoriallibrary.org and click on the "Request Library Card" link. Include your email address or phone number so we can contact you with your card number and PIN. If you already have a regular library card, you do not need an eCard. If you need your PIN, call 541-962-1339, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Online resources include OverDrive and Libby for eBooks, eAudiobooks and magazines; Hoopla for movies, TV shows and comics; Kanopy for films; Freading for always available eBooks; Freegal for music; and the genealogy database MyHeritage.

The library's WiFi (LGPLWiFi) is on for 24-hour access. The signal reaches to the building's entrances and the parking lot and does not require a password.

Call us at 541-962-1339, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find out more on our website and our Facebook page, Cook Memorial Library-La Grande, OR.