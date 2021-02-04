The Cook Memorial Library building remains closed. For service, call us at 541-962-1339 or visit our website, www.cookmemoriallibrary.org. The Fourth Street door and phone are answered Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To use our takeout service, place items on hold in the online catalog or call us. Once we confirm your order is ready, come to the building, ring the doorbell, and we'll bring your items out to you. There will not be takeout service on Monday, Feb. 15, in honor of Presidents Day.
Participate in our 2021 Seed Exchange. Drop off cleaned and labeled seeds, packaged for individuals by Feb. 19. Commercial and home-garden seeds accepted. Our online request form will be available starting March 1, or call us, to request seeds.
Craft Kits for children, teens and adults are available starting Feb. 1. The kids' kits are a "Winter Grab Bag" variety and teen and adult kits are origami hearts. Supplies are limited.
The NEA Fishtrap Big Read kicks off Feb. 17 with a variety of online events centered around the book "In the Heart of the Sea" by Nathaniel Philbrick. Check www.fishtrap.org for event details. Copies of the book are now available for check out.
The library offers free access to Tech-Talk — a technology training resource for non-techies. Tech-Talk is a weekly eNewsletter. Visit the library's website to subscribe. You can also access a collection of 1,000+ articles and how-to videos on using technology, office suites and the internet without a subscription.
Virtual Storytime is on our website and YouTube channel, Cook Memorial Library. Dial-a-Story for all ages continues with new selections. Dial-a-Story can be accessed 24 hours a day, free of charge, by calling 541-624-6339.
Genre Book Club for adults meets online Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. We'll be reading dystopian and post-apocalyptic fiction. Email rpeacock@cookmemoriallibrary.org for the meeting login.
Unable to pick up items at the library? Use Library@Your Door, in partnership with Rob's Speedy Delivery. This free service is for residents within La Grande city limits who cannot physically come to the library due to long- or short-term health concerns. Deliveries are made Friday afternoons; orders must be placed prior to 6 p.m. on the preceding Wednesday. Fill out the online registration form or call the library for more information.
Mobile and remote printing is now available. To print from home, go to https://tbs.eprintit.com/portal/#/ppl/upload/CML. To print from a mobile device, download the Public Print Locations app.
Wi-Fi hotspots and ChromeKits are available for checking out. A ChromeKit features a Chromebook laptop and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Patrons must be 18 or older, sign a borrowing policy, and have had a library account in good standing for at least the past six months. Kits are checked out for one week and are not renewable.
The library's Wi-Fi (LGPLWiFi) is on from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The signal reaches to the building's entrances and the parking lot and does not require a password.
If you have any questions or requests, call us at 541-962-1339 Monday-Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Find out more at www.cookmemoriallibrary.org.
