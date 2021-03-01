The Cook Memorial Library building reopened Monday, March 1. Patrons are limited to half an hour for browsing and checkout, or one hour for library computer use. Patrons are required to wear masks for library entry. If you created an eCard during our closure, you may come in with current I.D. and update your account.
Hours are as follows:
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: at-risk and older patrons, 10-11 a.m.; all patrons, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday: all patrons, noon to 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: closed
When the building is open, the Seed Library will be available for self-service. Located at the main circulation desk, the Seed Library includes vegetable, flower and herb seeds. The seeds are free, and patrons are asked to limit themselves to eight packets total. The 2021 Seed Library has been supplied by donations from Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company and Burpee.
The NEA Fishtrap Big Read continues through March 17 with a variety of online events centered around the book “In the Heart of the Sea” by Nathaniel Philbrick. Check fishtrap.org for event details. Copies of the book are available for checkout. There will be an online discussion of the book Friday, March 5, at 4 p.m.; email rpeacock@cookmemoriallibrary.org for log-in details.
Cook Memorial Library offers free access to Tech-Talk, a technology training resource for non-techies. Tech-Talk is a weekly e-newsletter. Visit the library’s website to subscribe. You can also access a collection of 1,000-plus articles and how-to videos on using technology, office suites and the internet without a subscription.
Several of the library’s programs will remain online. Virtual Storytime is on our website and YouTube channel. Dial-a-Story for all ages continues with new selections. Dial-a-Story can be accessed 24 hours a day, free of charge, by calling 541-624-6339.
Genre Book Club for adults meets online Thursday, March 25, at 2 p.m. This month, participants will be reading books with the theme or topic of time travel. To join the club, email rpeacock@cookmemoriallibrary.org for the meeting log-in information.
Unable to pick up items at the library? Use Library @ Your Door, in partnership with Rob’s Speedy Delivery. This free service is for residents within the La Grande city limits who cannot physically come to the library due to long- or short-term health concerns. Deliveries are made Friday afternoons, and orders must be placed prior to 6 p.m. on the preceding Wednesday. Fill out our online registration form or call the library for more information.
Mobile and remote printing is now available. To print from home, go to https://tbs.eprintit.com/portal/#/ppl/upload/CML. To print from a mobile device, download the Public Print Locations app.
Wi-Fi hotspots and ChromeKits are available to check out. A ChromeKit features a Chromebook laptop and a WiFi hotspot. Patrons must be 18 or older, read and sign a borrowing policy, and have had a library account in good standing for at least the past six months. Kits are checked out for one week and are not renewable.
The library’s Wi-Fi (LGPLWiFi) is on from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The signal reaches to the building’s entrances and the parking lot and does not require a password.
Call us at 541-962-1339, ext. 0, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find out more on our website: cookmemoriallibrary.org.
