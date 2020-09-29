Kindle eReaders are now available at Cook Memorial Library for checkout. Loaded with popular fiction and nonfiction titles, each checks out for three weeks, and no internet connection is required.
Mobile and remote printing now is available. To print from home, go to https://tbs.eprintit.com/portal/#/ppl/upload/CML. To print from a mobile device, download the Public Print Locations app. Printouts are available for pick up during open hours. Printing is free for the first 10 pages.
As we plan for our pandemic reopening of the building, we need your input. Please take our short survey — visit our website and click the survey link. Paper copies are available at the Fourth Street entrance.
Are you overwhelmed with messages from politicians, news sources and other media? If so, then plan to join us at a most timely virtual program, “Misinformation, Fake News and Political Propaganda” on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. Experienced civic educator Donna Cohen will show how to find accurate information, become your own “fact checker” and distinguish truth from fiction. Call the library to register.
Patrons may use the computer in the atrium area for up to 30 minutes per day, once per day, one person per appointment. For more details and to make an appointment, call the library.
Another new service is Library @ Your Door, in partnership with Rob’s Speedy Delivery. This free service is for residents within La Grande city limits who cannot physically come to the library due to long- or short-term health concerns. Deliveries are Friday afternoons; orders must be placed prior to 6 p.m. on the preceding Wednesday. Fill out our online registration form or call the library for more information.
We are excited to announce a partnership with Unite for Literacy, providing access to children’s eBooks in English and Spanish, and digital audiobooks in a wide offering of languages. Also new for children is TumbleBooks, a collection of animated, narrated picture books.
Wi-Fi hotspots and two ChromeKits are available for check out. A ChromeKit features a Chromebook laptop and a WiFi hotspot. Patrons must be 18 or older, read and sign a borrowing policy and have had a library account in good standing for at least the past six months. Kits will checkout for one week and are not renewable.
Dial-a-Story for all ages continues with new selections for autumn. Dial in to hear stories, poems and jokes read aloud. Dial-a-Story can be accessed 24 hours a day, free of charge, by calling 541-624-6339.
Genre Book Club is a great opportunity for adults to come together virtually and talk about books. The next meeting is Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. The group will discuss the classic novels we read or listened to. Email rpeacock@cookmemoriallibrary.org for meeting login information.
The library’s WiFi (LGPLWiFi) is on from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The signal reaches to the building’s entrances and the parking lot and does not require a password.
Have questions? Call us at 541-962-1339, Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find out more on our website: www.cookmemoriallibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.