Cook Memorial Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, for Labor Day.
The book along the Riverside Greenway is “The Three Questions” by Jon J. Muth and was sponsored by Carol Lauritzen. Based on a story by Leo Tolstoy, the book explores themes of compassion and awareness with beautiful watercolor illustrations.
As school starts, remember the many resources available at the library, both print and digital. Patrons now have remote access through our website to Britannica Library that provides primary sources, e-books, magazine articles, a built-in dictionary, videos, images and traditional encyclopedia articles. The library also has AtoZ for the USA/World/World Culture for geography, history, culture, recipes, languages and more. AtoZ also includes lesson plans and resources for teachers.
Playaway Launchpad tablets for children and for adults are available to check out. The tablets feature learning apps and games for kids in preschool through second grade. The Launchpads for adults focus on brain games, U.S. law and the English language.
September craft kits for adults are Book Page Bookmarks. Kits include supplies needed to make two bookmarks and will be available starting Tuesday, Sept. 7. Supplies are limited, first come, first served.
The exhibit “Black in Oregon: 1840-1870” is on display until Sept. 24 at the library. The exhibit, developed by the Oregon State Archives in collaboration with the Oregon Black Pioneers, explores the experiences of Black pioneers and is also available to view online on the State Archives website. Due to the number of display panels, half were on display through Aug. 25, and the other half are on display now.
Need an idea for your book club? The library has seven book club kits for adults. Ask at the front desk to check out a kit, which includes at least six copies of the book and discussion questions. Many more book club kits are available through interlibrary loan.
The Little Free Pantry is near the circulation desk. Consider donating snacks and canned foods with a pop-top lid. Water is always welcome as well. The library is grateful for the community’s support.
Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter on our website, www.cookmemoriallibrary.org, by searching for “Wowbrary.”
The Community Room is open for reservations. Call the library for more information or visit our website to check the calendar and submit reservation requests.
Current hours are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The library’s Wi-Fi (LGPLWiFi) is on from 7 a.m to 10 p.m. The signal reaches to the the parking lot and does not require a password.
Visit us at 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, or call us at 541-962-1339. Find out more at www.cookmemoriallibrary.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.