Hello to all of our patrons from the staff of Cook Memorial Library. We miss seeing you. Join us in a new initiative, Say Hi La Grande, by greeting your neighbors every evening at 7 p.m., from a safe distance, of course. See www.Facebook.com/SayHiLaGrande for more.

The building may be closed, but your library card provides online access to thousands of items. If you don't have a card, you can apply for an eCard. Online registration for a Cook Memorial Library card is open only to La Grande residents and residents of Union County who do not receive library services from another city within the county. Visit www.cookmemoriallibrary.org and click on the "Request Library Card" link. Requests for eCards are generally filled within 24 hours, longer if you apply over the weekend. Please include your email address or phone number so we can contact you with your card number and PIN. If you already have a regular library card, you do not need an eCard. If you are unable to locate your card or need your PIN, call 541-962-1339 Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or email libdirector@cookmemoriallibrary.org.

Online resources include:

Library2Go (OverDrive/Libby): Downloadable eBooks and eAudiobooks. Cook Memorial Library patrons have exclusive access to more than 90,000 titles that are always available with no holds, no wait.

Hoopla: Thousands of free streaming movies, TV shows, music, eBooks, eAudiobooks and comics.

Kanopy: Film streaming service features classic and world cinema, indie films, top documentaries, the Criterion Collection and the Great Courses.

Freading" A collection of eBooks from small and independent publishers for all ages. The titles in this collection are always available with no holds, no wait.

Freegal: Enjoy up to three hours of streaming music each day. You can download three free songs each week and they're yours to keep.

MyHeritage: Discover your roots with this genealogy database and start growing your family tree today.

Check out our YouTube channel, Cook Memorial Library-La Grande, Oregon, for Storytime with Alicia, presenting stories and a craft. Another new offering is Miss Carrie Reads. Our children's librarian is recording Bruce Coville's series, Moongobble and Me, accessible on our website. Click on "Things to do When Bored" on our website for links to inspiring art projects, science resources and more.

Remember, all library materials checked out have been renewed until the library reopens. During this time, no overdue fines will be assessed. The library's book returns are closed. We ask that patrons keep all library materials safely in their possession until we reopen. Any library account that was suspended for reaching the fines and fees threshold limit has had that suspension lifted temporarily to allow for eLibrary access. The library's WiFi (LGPLWiFi) has been turned on for 24-hour access. The signal reaches to the building's entrances and the parking lot and does not require a password.

Find out more on our Facebook page: Cook Memorial Library-La Grande, OR.