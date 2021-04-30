LA GRANDE — The nutrition department at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, is offering an a la carte Mother’s Day takeout brunch.
Items to choose from the menu are:
• Quiche: bacon and mushroom with Swiss cheese, $10
• Breakfast wrap: eggs, sausage and cheese, topped with hollandaise, $5
• Spinach spanakopita, $12
• Country potato casserole, $8
• Baked brie with fresh fruit, $12
• Fresh fruit platter, $10
• Cinnamon rolls, $2.50
• Sour cream coffee cake, $12
Order sheets are available at the senior center and must be turned in by Wednesday, May 5.
The brunch items will be ready to be picked up from 2-3 p.m. Friday, May 7.
Proceeds from the nutrition department’s special offerings help support all senior meal programs. Call the kitchen at 541-605-5556 for more information.
