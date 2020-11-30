BAKER CITY — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative reminds locals not to let the colorful sparkle distract from safety when decorating. OTEC in a press release provided tips to help with holiday decorating safety.
• Consider the safest tree for your home. Real trees should have green needles, and the trunk should be sturdy and sticky with resin. Keep your tree stand filled with water so the tree does not become dry and a fire hazard. Artificial trees should have fire resistance protection. Never place a tree near heat-emitting devices.
• Lights should have a label indicating an independent testing laboratory accreditation.
• Make sure the lights are rated for the location they will be used. Before hanging lights, check the strands for broken bulbs, fraying or bare wires that could present hazards. Replace damaged products.
• Extension cords should only have three strands of lights connected to them. Never run extension cords under carpets, through doorways or where they could be damaged. When outdoors, never run extension cords through wet environments, such as snow. When securing light strands, never staple or nail them into place, as this could damage the product.
• When decorating outside, double check that you and any equipment, such as a ladder or a light strand, are a minimum 10 feet from overhead power lines.
