The Sanborn map of 1889 shows bare land at the location of 1423-1425 Adams Ave. in downtown La Grande. The 1903 and 1910 maps both show there was a dwelling on each of these lots. It was not until 1923 that we know the occupants of these homes. Mrs. Nellie Swart lived at 1423 and E. F. Buck resided at 1425.
In the early 1920s people were struggling to make a living and these two people were examples of what was happening. Nellie, divorced with two children, was renting out furnished rooms in her home to ladies only. E. F. sold cord wood and had a hauling business in 1913 and by 1917 had gone bankrupt. In 1923, he was selling used furniture from his home. Nellie had remarried and was still renting out rooms.
By 1926 these wood homes had been razed and a new brick building was being constructed by George H. Currey at this location. The first occupants were Leighton’s Welding at 1423 Adams and Dale Cox’s Willard Battery Service station at 1425 Adams. Throughout the history of this building, the many tenants have all been occupants that served the automobile industry business.
Currently, the Currey Building is the location of Baxter Auto Parts. The La Grande store is No. 13 of 36 Baxter Auto Parts stores located in Washington, Oregon and California. This corporation was started in Portland in 1936 by Ray Baxter and his wife, Wilma.
We have the building, but just who was Mr. Currey who constructed the building? This story begins with the 1833 birth of George Byron Currey to a Quaker family in Indiana. George B. served in both the Rogue River War and in the Civil War. In 1865, Col. George Bryon Currey and his wife, Jenny, were living in Washington Territory where George was stationed at Fort Vancouver. This is where their son, George Hoskins Currey, was born in November of that year.
When the Currey family left Washington they came to Oregon where George B. practiced law in Salem, Canyon City, Ashland and Grants Pass before coming to La Grande in the mid 1880s. Their son George H. married a young lady by the name of Edith Huntington in La Grande in 1888.
George Hoskins Currey is probably most remembered for his pioneering in the newspaper business. He had established the Eastern Oregon Observer in October 1896, but the following year decided a daily newspaper was in order.
On Dec. 1, 1897, George H. and his younger brother, Fred, put out Volume 1 Number 1 of the Daily Morning Observer. By 1899 rent had become an issue and George decided there needed to be a change of location. One day as he was walking around town he noticed a lot for sale on the southwest corner of Washington and Sixth. It was here he had a wood frame building constructed to serve as his new location for The Observer office.
In May 1904 they changed the paper to an afternoon publication — La Grande Evening Observer. For many years both George and his brother, Fred, were editors and proprietors of the newspaper. Their father was assisting them with editing as well as keeping up his law practice. Attorney George Bryon Currey died in 1906.
By 1913 the ownership of the paper transferred to Bruce Dennis and he moved The Observer office to Adams Avenue. The brothers had gone on to newer endeavors. George H. had become a real estate agent with an office at 1308 Adams. He also served as president of the YMCA and Chamber of Commerce, was active in local and state politics and a justice of the peace for La Grande. Fred became La Grande city manager and later was employed as a federal Prohibition inspector. The Observer also experienced growing pains. In 1930 it returned to the southwest corner of Washington and Sixth, this time moving into a much larger newly constructed two-story brick building.
George’s success in real estate led him to realize the need for more buildings to house the new wave of the automobile industry and thus to the 1926 construction of the building at 1423-1425 Adams known as the Currey Building. George Hoskins Currey died in 1948 at the age of 82.
Ginny Mammen has lived in La Grande for more than 50 years and enjoys sharing her interest in the history of people, places and buildings.
