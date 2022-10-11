1927-1928 Adams Ave West-1.jpeg

The Currey Building, 1423-1425 Adams Ave. in downtown La Grande, has been home to several auto-related businesses since it was constructed in 1926.

 Fred Hill Collection

The Sanborn map of 1889 shows bare land at the location of 1423-1425 Adams Ave. in downtown La Grande. The 1903 and 1910 maps both show there was a dwelling on each of these lots. It was not until 1923 that we know the occupants of these homes. Mrs. Nellie Swart lived at 1423 and E. F. Buck resided at 1425.

In the early 1920s people were struggling to make a living and these two people were examples of what was happening. Nellie, divorced with two children, was renting out furnished rooms in her home to ladies only. E. F. sold cord wood and had a hauling business in 1913 and by 1917 had gone bankrupt. In 1923, he was selling used furniture from his home. Nellie had remarried and was still renting out rooms.

Ginny Mammen has lived in La Grande for more than 50 years and enjoys sharing her interest in the history of people, places and buildings.

