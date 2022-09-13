1928 Adams Ave Meville Building.jpeg

Goss Motors was established in La Grande in 1922.

 Goss Family Collection

The Sanborn map of 1889 shows that spaces designated as 1415-1421 Adams Ave. in downtown La Grande were vacant except for one dwelling. By 1903 this area had begun to grow and various wooden buildings were being constructed.

There was a secondhand store at 1415 with F. D. Haisten as proprietor; a dwelling at 1417; a cigar factory at 1419 operated by Joseph Gardner; and The Salvation Army building, under the guidance of a young couple named Mr. and Mrs. David Smith, at 1421.

Ginny Mammen has lived in La Grande for more than 50 years and enjoys sharing her interest in the history of people, places and buildings.

