Our next building, at 1214-1214 1/2 Adams Avenue in La Grande, currently occupied by Finance of America Mortgage and Remax Realty, is shown on the National Historic Register as having been built by Henry Anson, but I wasn’t able to find anything to substantiate this. However, the building was constructed around 1892 because we know from the Sanborn Map of 1893 it was shown as being occupied by an office in 1214 and a store selling Groceries and Crockery in 1214 1/2.
The earliest office occupant of 1214 remains a mystery, but the 1903 Sanborn Map indicates that a tailor was occupying that space. The business was Ross & Andrews, a store advertising “Tailors and Gents’ Furnishings.” It opened on Oct. 10, 1903, and offered a full line of men’s clothing in addition to custom made suits priced from $28 to $65. The proprietors were J. V. Ross, a tailor, and A. V. Andrews, a railroad conductor.
The business changed owners and names throughout the next 30 years as it grew in size and the merchandise offered. Ross & Andrews became A. V. Andrews, which became Andrews and Berry clothing, and by 1914 it was known as the Toggery, which was owned by the brothers, A. V. and E. T. Andrews. E.T. had been a dock foreman for the M. A. Hanna Co. in Cleveland before coming to La Grande in 1913.
In January of 1914 The Observer reported that “Toggery Hires Ten Tailors.” They now had stores in both Baker and La Grande and it was reported that in 1913 they had made close to 500 suits for the men of this area as well as those who traveled to La Grande on business.
In 1925 there was a fire in the store necessitating remodeling. At that time the building received a “new and modern” front as well as the rebuilding of the interior according to The Observer. By 1930 E. T. Andrews was ready to retire. A. V.’s son, Jessie V., bought his uncle’s share and became his father’s partner. The business was still going strong in the mid 1930s.
In August of 1935, Ann Johnson’s Frock Shop moved from the New Foley Building into the space left by the departure of the Toggery.
The businesses in 1214 1/2 did not remain as long as those at 1214. The first enterprise, as stated above, was a store owned by T. J. Ormond selling “Groceries and Crockery” according to the 1893 City Directory. Ten years later in April of 1903, Thomas Ormond sold the business. The new owners were his younger brother, John, who had worked for him as a clerk, and a Mrs. Mary Laugey, who appears to be a widow who was a family friend. After Thomas left the grocery he went to work for Henry and Carr at their furniture store as a bookkeeper.
By 1912, according to the City Directory, J. A. Bugg was the establishment located next to the Toggery. This was a business that for many years decorated and refreshed La Grande homes and businesses with new paint and/or wallpaper. When Bugg moved his business, Frank Harris moved in with his Art Store. Then in the mid 1920s Richardson’s Art and Gift Shop was located here.
The people involved with this building having the most interesting story were the Andrews brothers, A. V. and E. T. They had another brother named Matthew who was a millionaire shoe man in Cleveland. Matthew had a son named Donald who was attending Yale and scheduled to graduate in the spring of 1915. According to The Observer, few weeks before graduation, when he was to inherit a fortune and marry a young Cleveland woman, he bolted and married a “vivacious princess of Austria related closely to the crown prince” and a best friend of his former fiancé.
The newlyweds planned a trip to Europe for their honeymoon, but fortunately changed their minds. Had they gone as planned they would have been on the Lusitania, which on May 7, 1915, sank 11 miles off the coast of Ireland after being torpedoed by a German U-boat.
The young couple waited in New York to be greeted by Donald’s parents. Matthew, an upset father, had made a flying trip to New York to try to stop the wedding, but arrived a day too late. However, when Donald’s mother arrived in New York, she took matters into her hands and took her son back to Yale. Donald bolted again returning to New York where he again proposed to his princess.
This is the first time we have learned of La Grande residents being related to royalty. Keep looking up! Enjoy!
