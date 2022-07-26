IMG_2521.jpeg

The Grande Ronde Valley House, built before 1889 at the corner of Adams and Fir in downtown La Grande, was razed in 1928 and replaced by the Grace Building.

The first known building, called the Missouri House, at the northeast corner of Adams and Fir in downtown La Grande was shown on the 1889 Sanborn map. The date it was constructed is unknown. Ten years later, in 1899, William H. Ferguson and his wife, Anna, came to La Grande where William became manager of the establishment. In the early 1900s William purchased the business and the name was changed to Grande Ronde Valley House. William passed away in 1913, at age 65, after a bout with pneumonia. The boarding house continued in business until the late 1920s.

Over the years various small businesses occupied the ground floor lobby of the Grande Ronde Valley House while the rooms on the second floor were rented to locals, weary travelers or traveling salesmen such as Professor C.H. Jones and A. Stewart, magnetic healers, who professed to treat all diseases.

Ginny Mammen has lived in La Grande for more than 50 years and enjoys sharing her interest in the history of people, places and buildings.

