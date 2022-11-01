The area of 1427-1429 Adams Ave. in downtown La Grande was the location for a dwelling during the late 1800s and early 1900s. During this period it varied between being a single residence and a boarding house. By 1913 it was serving as the latter, operated by Chris Miller, with several boarders.
There was a Miss Clark who engaged in teaching china painting to the ladies and drawing and watercolor classes for the children. Also living there was Rhoda Pierce, who sold various hair goods. In 1915 Chris and Maggie Miller purchased a home at 1510 Adams and were still renting out rooms and where Chris had a business of buying and selling fur pelts.
Sometime between 1915 and 1920 the home was purchased by the Arbuckles, James and Katie, who ran the Model Restaurant. By 1923 they were ready to retire and take a well-deserved vacation from the restaurant business and were offering both the business and their home for sale.
Very likely the purchaser of the lot and house was John Melville, who operated the hardware business in one of the wood buildings across the street at 1428 Adams. John and Mary, his wife, lived in a house behind the shop. John, born in 1856 in New York, had been working in La Grande since 1895 when he arrived and started his plumbing business. Over the years two of his sons joined him and in 1922 they expanded the plumbing business to include a line of crockery.
The business had done well. In 1926 John was 70 years old yet he saw an opportunity to further expand during this period of new growth in La Grande. He took action and made plans for a new building across Adams at 1427-1429. It was November 1926 and both the Curry Building next door and his new Melville Building were nearing completion. Unlike the other buildings on this block, the Melville building was to be two-story with four apartments, three large and one smaller, to allow for a wide stairway with an outside entrance, planned for the upper floor. It had two commercial spaces on the street level and the rear of the building included a one story sheet metal and plumbing shop. By mid June 1927 the building was fully completed for occupancy.
The first occupants in the commercial portion of the new building were the Baldwin Piano Company and the Melville Plumbing Company under the management of Melville’s sons, Victor and Harry. The piano store was the first to be opened by the company in Eastern Oregon and advertised a piano for everyone’s budget ranging in price from $285 to $21,500. Melville Plumbing, in addition to offering plumbing for bathroom and kitchen plus hardware items and service, added more to their china and pottery display.
The Melville Building, for the following 30 years, experienced many changes in occupants. It is unknown what happened to the piano business, but in June of 1928 Gus Read opened the Green Market in the western portion of the new Melville Building. It was primarily a delicatessen providing homemade salads and lunch meats and featured fresh produce. It was a good idea, but although Green Market remained in this location, it changed owners three times in the first year. By 1930 a new owner was Harley Stoneking, who eventually changed the name of the market to Stoneking’s Grocery where he offered a wider variety of grocery items. This remained here until March 1937 when Harley was bought out by Mike Lukson, who later partnered with Bert Webb forming B & M Grocery. Then Webb bought out Lukeson. By 1940 the new owner of the grocery, now to be called Ware’s Market, was Fred (Buck) Ware, a man in his late 60s, who appears to have been a retired merchant.
By 1950 Fred was unable to work, but his wife, Gertrude, and daughter, Georgia, had taken over the operation of the grocery. This continued until early 1956 when Fred became ill and died. The grocery was then offered for sale by the family. For a while the space at 1427 Adams remained unoccupied. In July of 1957 The Church of Christ Scientist located a reading room at this location and remained there for many years.
Over the years the Melville brothers changed from the plumbing business and concentrated more on gift and homeware items. In 1946 Virgil Choate and Nylic Lewis purchased the Melville Building as well as the business. In February of 1946 The Observer ran an ad stating that Melville’s was open under new management. This was the store that was here for many years to provide useful household items as well as the beautiful gift items that graced La Grande homes for weddings, birthdays and Christmas.
Currently the Melville Building is the location of Allied Mortgage Resource and The Royal Clothiers.
Keep looking up! Enjoy! Ginny Mammen has lived in La Grande for more than 50 years and enjoys sharing her interest in the history of people, places and buildings.
