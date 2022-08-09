The history of a building is interesting, but it is the people who build or occupy that building who create the stories. The Grace Building at 1401-1409 Adams Ave. in downtown La Grande has been the home to many businesses and proprietors for nearly 100 years, some of these being Mc Glasson’s Stationery, The Town House and Fitzgerald Flowers. The current occupants are Claudson’s Sew Chic and Craig’s Antiques.
Previously we learned of Grace, a young woman from Island City, who had the vision to create the building. We learned of the four Moon brothers who were involved with establishing Moon Drug. There were others who came and went through the years, but there is only one basic type of business that has been located in the Grace Building at 1407 Adams as long as the building has been there, that of the art and craft of leather work.
Grace Snyder moved her former husband’s business, Snyder Harness Co., to the Grace Building in 1928, giving it the new name of Grace Harness Co. In 1936 the business changed hands and became known as the Snider Harness Shop operated by Bryn C. Snider. In 1948 the shop changed owners and a new owner moved his cobbler shop from Union to La Grande and into the Grace Building. This begins next chapter of the family of occupants from 1948 to the present at 1407 Adams.
The story of the current family business at 1407 Adams begins June of 1853 in Sweden when Andreas Anderson was born to Anders Anderson and his wife Catherine. In 1877 young Andreas married 20-year-old Anna Lovisa Boijort. By 1880 Andreas, Anna and their young son, Gustav, immigrated to America and settled in Utah, where he was a shoemaker for the Royal Shoe Co.
The young family grew over the years. Andreas and Anna remained in Utah where they raised 14 children. Their son Leo, born in 1895, was a restless young man. In his early 20s he wandered up to Dayton, Idaho, where he worked in farming. Somewhere along the way he met young Evelyn Nielson, daughter of Hans Nielson and his wife Maria of Union, Oregon.
Leo and Evelyn were married in June 1917 and lived in Dayton, where their first child, daughter Niola, was born. By 1922 the young family had moved to Union where Leo opened a cobbler shop. A second daughter named Virginia was added to the family.
Leo was active in both his church and his community — serving as a bishop in the LDS Church and a member of Union City Council.
Leo remained in Union until late 1948 when he moved his shop to La Grande and established Anderson Shoe and Leather Goods where Snyder Harness Shop had been located.
Leo died in 1971 at the age of 76. His son-in-law, Alfred Edwin Johnson, who had married Virginia, took over the shop. Although Alfred had been a watchmaker by trade and working at Laurence’s Jewelry, he had spent enough time working with Leo to be able to carry on the business.
Alfred, Al to his friends, remained the owner of the shop until the late 1970s when he decided to move on to something different. About this same time his son, Keith, who had finished college and was the proprietor of the Cobble Shop on Fir, decided to take over the family store. Al passed away in May of 2020 at the age of 105. Virginia, his wife of 79 years, had died the previous month.
Keith Johnson, current proprietor of Anderson’s Shoe and Leather Goods Shop, carries on the family legacy started by his great-grandfather Andreas Anderson.
Enjoy! Keep looking up!
Ginny Mammen has lived in La Grande for more than 50 years and enjoys sharing her interest in the history of people, places and buildings.
