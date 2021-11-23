Moving on east on Adams Avenue in downtown La Grande, next to the Steward Building there came a big surprise. What was expected to be the final corner structure, there was instead a small one-story wooden grocery store belonging to Henry Wildey. Henry was one of the first grocers in old town and had moved to Adams Avenue in the mid 1880s when the railroad came. Henry, his wife Jennie and family left La Grande around 1903 with numerous buildings and pieces of land to sell.
The Sanborn Map of 1893 indicates there was a building labeled “bank” at the northwest corner of Adams and Fir and there was a vacant lot next to it. This is where Wildey’s Grocery had stood. It is hard to know exactly when Wildey’s building was demolished, but it was sometime between 1887 and 1893. By 1903 there was a new two-story building between the bank and the Steward Building which housed a clothing and a dry good store on the street level and Anthony Hall on the second floor. In 1910 there was an insurance office and other offices located here. Here again lies a mystery as to the origin and demise of this building and also the origin and purpose of Anthony Hall.
We know that the La Grande National Bank was established on March 23, 1887, and it could be assumed that the building itself was constructed in the time period of 1886-1887. This was the bank on the northwest corner of Adams and Fir in the Sanborn Map. The handsome one-story brick building, with a large lobby service area, opened for business on April 5, 1887. Cashier J. M. Church and assistant cashier F. L. Meyers assisted the customers. The directors were J. M. Berry, Jay Brooks, J. M. Church, Chas. Goodnough, and Robert Smith. Officers were President Robert Smith and Vice President Jay Brooks. We met several of these men in previous articles.
For nearly 20 years the bank served La Grande, but in 1906 the building was demolished and replaced by a new two-story brick and stone building which possibly incorporated the space of the mystery building. The first floor served as the bank with George Palmer, of Palmer Lumber, acting as president and J. M. Berry as vice president. F. L. Meyers was cashier following the death of J. M. Church.
The upper floor was a popular home for offices for many doctors, lawyers, architects and civil engineers. There were other spaces which were perhaps short-term rentals such as the one which advertised the following in The Observer — “Wanted at once tie cutters to make 15,000 ties. Call at room 28 La Grande National Bank.”
Over the years the building was altered by removing the second story and totally remodeling the ground floor. For 134 years this corner served as the location for numerous banks — La Grande National Bank, La Grande First National Bank of Oregon, Pioneer Federal Savings and Loan, Sterling Bank and Umpqua Bank which just vacated the building in October of 2021.
Doing research for this article has intensified the sad realization that as each block loses one or more of its original buildings, La Grande loses pieces of important history.
Keep looking up! Enjoy!
