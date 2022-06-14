The building housed at 1414 Adams Ave. in downtown La Grande is a mystery building.
In 1910, there had been a home in this location, according to the Sanborn map. While the application for the National Register of Historic Places states that 1414 was constructed in 1916, the architect is unknown as is the owner/builder. It is interesting to note that the building features the same small windows that are divided into eight triangles as were evident in the Roesch Building.
The question becomes — was this building at 1414 built by Roesch and actually a part of the Roesch Building or was it built by someone else?
We do know that originally there was a passage on the second level from one building to the next.
When the Roesch Building on the southeast corner of Adams and Fir was razed in 1927 to construct the Sacajawea Hotel, a substantial portion of the building was left standing. The addresses for this were 1406-1412 Adams, which over the years housed numerous businesses. This remaining portion had a common wall with the building located at 1414 Adams.
When the US Bank was constructed in 1970, the remaining portion of the Roesch Building was razed and the common wall between it and the next building was resurfaced leaving the building at 1414 Adams, which is known today as Pat’s Alley.
The original Roesch building had been known for being the home for automobile businesses over the years and this was no different for 1414 Adams.
The first business there in 1916 was Daniel Auto, followed by Bowman & Young Auto, then Harris F. French Motor Company with Paige-Jewett Sales and Service, where in 1925 a Jewett Coach sold for $1,245 and a Deluxe Sedan for $1,680. The Morelock Service Auto Company was selling Star cars there in 1927 and a Star Six Convertible Cabriolet was being sold for a mere $885. (About $15,000 in 2022). All through the 1930s, the Chevrolet was the star of 1414. Larison Chevrolet followed by Larison-Frees Chevrolet and, finally, Norman Frees Chevrolet.
Following nearly 25 years of automobile sales and the short-time temporary home for The Observer, while the building on Sixth Street, across from the Presbyterian Church, was being constructed, Roy Farnam Supply moved into this location in 1940. Roy had started in business with Jack Allen of Jack Allen Supply, located on the corner of Adams and Fir in the Roesch Building, selling auto parts, accessories and sporting goods.
After Allen moved to Pendleton and was elected state senator in 1932, his partner, Roy Farnam, bought him out, creating Roy Farnam Supply. Nearly 10 years later, Roy moved his business into 1414 Adams and Roy Farnam Supply remained in business there for over 30 years.
In 1971, Pat Fitzgerald, of Fitzgerald Flowers, had his shop in the Moon building and was upset because his landlord wanted to raise his rent. One day he noticed the building across the street at 1414 Adams was empty and contacted the Goss family, the owners, about the possibility of renting it. Pat had seen mini malls in other towns and thought this would be the ideal place for him to develop one for La Grande.
Following an agreement with the owners, he set contractors to work and, after many hours of planning and construction, on Friday and Saturday, the 14th and 15th of May 1972, Pat’s Alley held its grand opening.
The Observer took their readers for a tour.
“We open the door into a wide quaint alley reminiscent of a narrow cobblestone European street, with one obvious exception — everything is new. The cobble stone is modern glossy linoleum. Mediterranean style porch lamps mark the entrance to the shops.”
The occupants were ready for their first customers. The first shop on the right was Fitzgerald’s Flowers with Pat’s Garden Center located behind it, operated by Pat and Helen. On the left side was The Pacesetter, a women’s clothing shop, with Norma Noyes and Sharon Catlin as proprietors and owners. Then the Lamplighter, a gourmet shop, with Dotty Hoffman and Ruth Lacer there to provide you the newest in gourmet and party foods.
Next was VJ’s, where Velma Halsey had her Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio, Betty Bruce would style a wig just for you, and Geri Koller, a beauty advisor, helped you pull it all together for any social event that might come along. Next came Valdene Gould and Judy Loudermilk, proprietors of The Cedar House, selling an assortment of imported gifts, gourmet cookware and a variety of other unusual and useful household items.
And then there was Lucy’s Cafe. Lucy Bingham had worked in the Sacajawea Coffee Shop for 15 years and then at the Top Notch for two years. Now, she had her own place in Pat’s Alley. This dream of Pat Fitzgerald had turned into a festive downtown shopping and gathering place for the people of La Grande.
The Fitzgerald family have played a part in the development of La Grande for many years.
David and Cora married in Nez Perce, Idaho, in 1895 and, after living in Washington for a short while, came to La Grande in the early 1900s. It was here they raised their four children, a daughter, Mary May, and three sons — David Clark, John Edward and Patrick James. David, a machinist, was the proprietor of a foundry, La Grande Iron Works, at the corner of Washington and Elm. In 1913, he moved the building and his business to 1604 Cove Ave., where the building still remains and Wyatt Williams has his welding business. The corner of Washington and Elm then became the home of the new YMCA building across Washington from the First Presbyterian Church.
The three boys were in the furniture business for a while. Then in 1945, Pat, the youngest, decided to do something entirely different. He started a nursery/landscaping business and finally settled into the florist business operating in a number of spots through the years before settling into Pat’s Alley and becoming one of the longest operating businesses in downtown La Grande.
Keep looking up! Enjoy!
