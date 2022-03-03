Crossing the street to the northwest corner of the 1300 block of Adams and Elm in downtown La Grande is the building known as the Bohnenkamp Building.
The original three-story brick building at 1301 Adams Ave. was constructed for William H. Bohnenkamp in 1900 to replace a small wood-frame building which had been his previous place of business. To tell the story of the building is to know the story of the man who constructed it and made it a La Grande establishment/institution for many decades.
William H. Bohnenkamp was born at Dyersville, Iowa, in 1867 to German immigrants William J. Bohnenkamp, a farmer, and his wife Josephine. Young William was not quite 20 years old when in 1869 he married Genevieve Mountford, age 18, in Carroll, Iowa. Shortly after their marriage, William and Genevieve came west by train to begin their married life in La Grande. For an Observer news article many years later they told of their first impressions of La Grande, then a town of about 1,800 people.
“Instead of the paradise they had pictured Oregon, they found everything drab and gray. Day after day it rained. Mud filled the streets. Soggy clouds blotted out the mountains. It was a background fit for the sorriest case of homesickness. If we can just save enough money to get back home to Iowa we’ll go home and never come back,” they said of their thoughts at the time.
For nine years William worked for the O. W. Railroad, holding many positions, from machinist’s apprentice to foreman. In the 1893 City Directory William was listed as a machinist. By the time the young couple did make their trip back home to Iowa situations had changed and they returned to La Grande.
In 1896 William learned that the La Grande Hardware company was moving to Boise. He bought out some of their goods and started his venture into the hardware business which he located in the Huntington Building across Adams Avenue. He was there for about four months when a small frame building at the northwest corner of Adams and Elm became available. The owner, Bohnenkamp’s competitor, T. N. Murphy, was moving to his new location at 1201 Adams, a block up the street. William bought the little building and the lot and he and Genevieve moved their business to this new location. The first year was quite successful. They made $21,612.25, which would be equivalent to $728,324 today.
This new location was sufficient for a short period of time, but as business began to grow over the next four years William needed more space. He couldn’t shut down his store so in 1900 he moved the little building into the street to operate his business there while he constructed a three-story brick building. For the next 13 years everything went along smoothly and then, in September of 1913, fire broke out and the two top stories were severely damaged. The building was rebuilt, adding a fourth story. Prior to the fire, the upper floors offered office space to a variety of professional offices.
The store kept growing and by 1920 the need to extend the business display space was being felt. The ground floor of the Masonic Building next door had at the time one space vacant and the other housed the Christy Variety Store, which was ready to deal. William and Andrews Variety Store went together to purchase the entire stock and fixtures from Christy. Then W.H. Bohnenkamp expanded into the two spaces, making it the largest store outside of Portland. The store utilized this extra space for a number of years. This former expansion currently houses JaxDog Cafe and Books, and Find Your Way Travel.
W.H. Bohnenkamp died in 1937 after a life of service to his community as both a businessman, builder and civic leader. He was serving on the La Grande City Council when in 1904 a new City Hall was to be constructed and in 1910 when various streets including Adams Avenue were being paved.
Genevieve and W.H. raised three sons, Chase, Lynn and Hal, in their Second Street home known as “The Castle.” All three boys came into the business over the years selling furniture, hardware and appliances. Hal became a graduate of a Chicago school of undertaking and opened his own undertaking business at Fifth and Spring. The caskets were on display and sold at the Bohnenkamp store.
The store. also known as Hometown Hardware, providing goods and services to generations of the community, closed in the late 1970s and the last of the Bohnenkamp brothers died in 1986. The Bohnenkamp families and the store played an active part in the La Grande community for many years.
Keep looking up! Enjoy!
Correction for Feb. 8, 2022, article: The grocery business at 1204 Spring, which originated as Chris’ Foods, was sold to Art Komma, operator of Hub City Lockers, in 1963 and the name was changed to Hub City Food. The building was sold by the Christiansen family to the Presbyterian Church in the early 1990s to house the Presbyterian Friendship Center. The Book “Charge it Please” was compiled by Robert Bull and other members of the community involved with the Union County Historical Society.
