The attractive one-story building once located at 1316 Adams Ave. in downtown La Grande has provided us with several mysteries. Time of construction is one. It was built sometime between 1893 and the early 1900s. However, we don’t know who constructed it. Perhaps as time goes on there may be a clue that has been missed.
According to an advertisement in The Observer dated September 1902, Jack Childs, also known as the Harness Man, opened a store selling his hand-stitched saddles and other leather goods and supplies for the horse owner at this location. Was it this building or was it a small wood one?
It is known that as far back as 1893, John (Jack) Henry Childs had his harness-making business on the corner of that block and that he was a hard worker and entrepreneur, so it is possible that he was the one who constructed the building to use for his business.
Then there is the name of W.K. Davis on the front of the building with the words Organs and Pianos on the windows. Nowhere could be found a connection for the two. So perhaps W.K. Davis, an entrepreneur, connected with the Crescent Knitting Mills Co. and Idaho Life Insurance, invested in the building.
The building at 1316 had a rocky start and early occupants have been difficult to track. At times the commercial space appeared to have one occupant and at other times the building was divided and two occupants were sharing the space. And businesses changed frequently.
It is known that by 1911 there was a new grocery store in La Grande at this location operated by Clarence Cummings and J. P. Price. This partnership ended in less than a year when Price sold out to T. E. French and the store became Cummings and French. This partnership also didn’t last because by December of 1912 C. J. Black bought out French. But it doesn’t end here.
In December of 1914 Black bought out Cummings and within the next year moved his store to another location. It appears that some of the previous owners were more investors that actual grocery men at heart. The Christiansen Barber Shop was there as early as 1912.
By September of 1915 the New Broadway Cleaners and Pressers were sharing the commercial space with Christiansen Barber Shop. But it wasn’t long before New Broadway moved to the Foley Building.
In April of 1916, Mr. and Mrs. George W. Hull opened a pastry shop called Hall’s Dutch Bakery. They offered, along with their pies and cookies, comfort foods such as specially baked pork and beans, and spaghetti with tomato sauce. This was not meant to be, for by September of 1916 there was nothing to be found about either the Hulls or the Dutch Bakery.
Then around 1917 things began to change, or at least stabilize a bit. Oxner’s Paint Store moved in and operated until 1926 when it became Noah’s Paint Store. Noah’s operated until February 1944 when La Grande Paint Store took over for about seven years, until 1951, when the Coast to Coast store moved in. By 1960 Coast to Coast was ready to relocate to a new location and once again 1316 was vacant and Blue Mountain Heating Service moved in followed by Eastern Oregon Television, Stan’s TV Repair and Cablevision Radio and TV.
Cablevision was probably the last occupant because by 1973 the building, as well as the other buildings east of it on that block, were demolished in preparation for the new First Interstate Bank building. This is currently the location of Wells Fargo Bank parking lot.
The individuals connected with the building at 1316 Adams didn’t seem to stay around La Grande for long periods of time and neither they nor their spouses especially engaged in city activities. Also it was difficult to find where they did go once they left town.
Clarence George Cummings, who was involved in the grocery business, was the only one who seemed to leave any tracks. Clarence, age 34, was living in La Grande with his wife Clara and their young son and daughter in 1910 and had his own real estate office. During the period of 1911-1914 he was involved with the grocery store and it is not certain if that was his full time job or whether he was also working in his real estate business.
However, by 1917 Clarence and Cora had moved to Portland and he was working for J. Simon, a plumbing and roofing contractor. By 1930 he was the proprietor of a Portland grocery. Sometime in the next 10 years he became the owner/operator of a filling station. Clarence was a man who seemed to be always searching for that fulfilling occupation.
C.G. Cummings died in 1943 at the age of 67.
Keep looking up! Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.