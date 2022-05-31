The southeast corner of Adams and Fir in downtown La Grande was, up until the early 1900s, a generally undeveloped area. In addition to the occupants and businesses mentioned in the previous article there were several dwellings, and Ole O. Johnson had his flour and feed business here. Kate Usher, a dressmaker working from her home, was located at 1412 Adams. By 1913, Kate was no longer there and there was a new resident — a D.R. Fong Medicine Company dealing in “Chinese Root & Herb Remedies” that remained until January 1916.
In our last visit to this corner we concentrated primarily on the Sacajawea Hotel, but prior to building this, Julius Roesch had dreamed of big things happening for this last corner to be developed in downtown La Grande.
The west end of Adams Avenue had been filled with businesses for the basic everyday needs, but there was a new invention taking the nation by storm that needed its place in La Grande to serve the people. This was the automobile. Roesch, a man with enthusiasm, substantial finances and vision, was ready to meet this need and he had just the spot for it on the last main corner on Adams that had not yet been fully developed.
In 1916 the existing wood structures on the corner of Adams and Fir were torn down and a large two-story brick building, aptly name the Roesch Building, was constructed.
The first occupant of this attractive new brick building was Hilton’s Garage, advertised as “one of the best equipped in the state for handling automobiles and other motor vehicles.” When in 1922 Hilton moved to Portland to establish a garage business, Roesch Motor Company took over what had been Hilton’s Garage.
Then Roesch Motor Company was followed by Perkins Motor Company Co., Ledbetter Garage and other automobile related businesses.
In addition to automobile sales there were stores and offices located in the building such as Hugh. E. Brady, attorney; Dr. C.E. Brenner and Dr. C. S. Moore; Gwilliam’s Electric Bakery and Skala Hardware Co. Piggly Wiggly established a store here in 1925 at 1408 Adams and Sprouse-Reitz opened a store at 1406 in 1926.These and many other occupants called this building home over the years.
Then the inevitable happened in 1927. Julius Roesch realized this was the perfect time to act on his dream of having a fine hotel, on this corner. In order to do so he decided that part of the Roesch Building had to be sacrificed in order to construct the proper hotel. As a result a portion of the two-story building, just over 10 years old, was demolished to make room for the spectacular new Sacajawea.
Keep looking up! Enjoy!
