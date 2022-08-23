The 1889 Sanborn map shows a dwelling on the lots at 1411-1413 Adams Ave. in downtown La Grande. This was the home and shop of John L. Mars, a carpenter and contractor. John, born in Germany, and his wife Annie, born in England, had immigrated in 1883 and moved westward to La Grande. Mars was known for his fast, efficient work and one of his great contributions to the area was the mile-long flume for the Electric Light Company in 1903. This was to carry the wood for the company from Fox Hill to the county road near Oro Dell.
By 1903 the Sanborn map indicates a large structure at 1411-1413 Adams, designated to be a store, being constructed in front of the house. By 1910 the dwelling had been removed and the structure had been enlarged and was housing a secondhand store. However, like many of the other wooden buildings at this end of Adams in the early to mid 1920s, this one was demolished and space was created for one of the more solid brick structures. And as usual there was someone just waiting to add that one more.
This story of the Lottes Building begins in 1888-89 when members of three families immigrated to Oregon from Germany. One was the Stroeber family with Thomas and Barbara and their three children — John, Henry and Barbara. There was the Lottes family that brought brothers Ulrich and John, sons of Fredrick and Margaret Lottes, who remained in Germany. And there was a young lady named Anna Baer who also immigrated from Germany about this same time.
Within a year of arriving in La Grande the Lottes brothers were married — Ulrich had married Barbara Stroeber and John had married Anna Baer.
John seemed to have a problem settling into one particular type of employment. During his life he was a laborer in a brewery, a brewer, a fireman at a sawmill, a laborer with various odd jobs and at the time of his death in 1931, at age 66, he was a janitor at the telephone company in Pendleton.
Ulrich was the more stable of the two. In 1893 he was listed in the city directory as a wood dealer. By 1900 he was operating a saloon at 1118 Jefferson across from the railroad depot. Through the years his establishment flourished and he and Barbara were able to build their business as well as purchase four lots in La Grande’s Coggan’s addition and other property.
Ulrich posted an advertisement for The Lottes in 1917 offering specialties such as oyster cocktails and whisky. He had also taken over the business next door at 1116 Jefferson from Sam Saites and John Pullos. This he advertised in The Observer as “A Gentleman’s Resort —Cigars, Tobaccos, Lunches, Soft Drinks and Confectionery.”
Business was booming for Ulrich and and the other tavern owners in La Grande and then came Jan. 17, 1920, and prohibition which banned the sale of alcoholic beverages. The notices for The Lottes no longer advertised whisky, and Ulrich was offering soft drinks and listed as an owner of a pool hall.
Ulrich continued working and after prohibition in 1933, he again was able to advertise his business as The Lottes Lunch and Beer Parlor. Here he served up sandwiches and beer during the 19 hours a day he was open. The Lottes was popular with locals as well as those coming and going on the train.
Prohibition, however, did not slow down the business side of Ulrich Lottes. In 1925 the one-story brick building at 1411-1413 Adams, known as the Lottes Building, was constructed. The first businesses to occupy the space at 1411 was Gwilliams’ Electric Bakery. Some of the other early businesses in the building were Western Auto Supply, Inland Poultry and Feed, and Becker’s Meat Market. Later this was the home of the Sears Roebuck Catalog store and Group W Cable Inc. Today it is the location of Christ Church.
Ulrich Lottes passed away in 1935 in Union County at the age of 68. His business at 1118 Jefferson continued under the name of The Lottes with Melvin Palmer as manager. Later in the 1950s and ’60s, known as the Lottes Tavern, it came under the ownership of Jean Elliott, wife of a railroad worker. Today this is the location of Jefferson Street Depot.
Keep looking up! Enjoy!
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ginny Mammen has lived in La Grande for more than 50 years and enjoys sharing her interest in the history of people, places and buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.