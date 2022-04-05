As in most of downtown La Grande, Adams Avenue was once lined with frame buildings that were destroyed by fire or razed in order to build larger, more permanent structures. It was the same for the northside 1300 block.
The space at 1307, however, was an empty lot on the 1888 Sanborn Map, but a small frame building housing a millinery shop was located at 1309 at that time. In the late 1880s or 1890s another one-story nondescript frame building was constructed at 1307.
These two small shops were popular and had several businesses that remained for a number of years.
One of the earliest occupants of 1307 Adams was the Model Restaurant owned by Mrs. Hiltz. In January 1902 she put her restaurant up for sale. A young man by the name of James Arbuckle, who had been operating a tobacco and confectionary shop, saw a new opportunity. He sold his cigar store to John Fredrick Steinbeck, found a partner in a man by the name of Joseph Squires, a Civil War veteran who had previously been in the livery business, and together they purchased The Model all within the month of January. The partnership between the two men dissolved in July 1903 because Squires was retiring due to illness. Arbuckle was now the sole owner of The Model. Squires moved to Spokane, Washington, where, according to his obituary died that same year at the age of 56.
Twenty years later, in 1923, James Arbuckle and his wife, Katie, sold both the restaurant and their home and moved to Portland. The restaurant, once a solid business, was on shaky ground for the next few years. The new owner renamed the restaurant Norris Grill. By May of 1924 it had been sold again and became the Oregon Trail Cafe until August of that year when Grace Shannon became the new owner. She did a complete remodeling and redecorating and changed the name to Old Oregon Trail Cafe, but by July of 1925 the cafe closed its doors.
The millinery shop was no longer at 1309 Adams by 1897, and Charles G. Bunt, jeweler, had his store in this location. By 1915 Milton S. Block, an architect, had replaced Bunt. Then in the 1920s it became the home for men’s clothing. M.A. Chinlund followed by Westenhaver and Gilbert and finally a store called Men’s Wear. Stewart’s Shoe Shop was there in 1927. By early 1930 the last two occupants of the frame building at 1309 Adams were the Model Barbershop owned by Louie Evans. and the White Shoe Shop.
By 1930 the businesses had been staying for shorter periods of time, the two little buildings were tired and the Masons were feeling the need to expand. It was decided to raze the two small frame buildings to make room for a twin to be constructed to the blond two-story building next door.
In this new building the upper story would be used by the Masons and the street level was to be a commercial space. It was just about this time that a business which had been located at 110 Depot was looking for a new home, and the newly constructed building at 1307-1309 Adams was just the perfect spot. This was the J.C. Penney Company. The store opened in its new location on Jan. 7, 1931, and was in business here until it closed its doors for the last time on June 18, 2017.
The name of the store’s founder was James Cash Penney, who was born in Missouri in 1875 as the seventh of 12 children of James and Mary Penney. His father was a poor farmer and a Baptist minister. James had big dreams for his life, perhaps becoming a lawyer, but after graduating from high school in 1893, his doctor suggested that his health would benefit from moving to a different location. His first venture, a butcher shop in Colorado, failed. He then went to work as a clerk in a dry goods store known as The Golden Rule Store. By 1907 he was the owner of his own store and started opening additional stores. By 1913 the J. C. Penney Company was born. Mr. Penney came to La Grande in July 1931 during a trip covering cities in Washington and Oregon in connection with his plan to visit every section of the country working with local interests in the furtherance of better general business conditions. He was speaking in Baker that evening and the local employees were planning to attend.
The commercial portion of this building has remained vacant since that sad day in June 2017 when J.C. Penney closed its doors and left La Grande.
Keep looking up! Enjoy!
———
Ginny Mammen has lived in La Grande for more than 50 years and enjoys sharing her interest in the history of people, places and buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.