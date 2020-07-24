LA GRANDE — Lisa Hill recounted when she and a local group created the walking labyrinth a few blocks from downtown La Grande.
“We went around and found donated bricks from people,” she said.
That was around 2004, she said, and the bricks outline the walking path in the grassy lot at the corner of Fifth Street and Spring Avenue and lead to a center featuring wooden seating under a young tree.
She said she has three regulars who walk the path. Given the stress people are feeling because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hill said she wanted to remind locals the small park is a place that can relieve stress and bring a sense of tranquility.
Hill also said she works to maintain the labyrinth, such as clearing grass and whatnot from the bricks, which are starting to show their age. She said she would welcome any help with that work, and she welcomes anyone to take a moment, walk the path and have a rest in the labyrinth’s center.
