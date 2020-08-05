LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library, La Grande, has announced a partnership with publishing company Unite for Literacy that has made more electronic books available through the library's website.
According to a press release from the library, the partnership will provide "a multilingual collection of children's eBooks," which will encompass "a variety of topics." The stories "are told by native speakers in celebration of their language and culture."
The release stated part of the library's goal is to reach non-English speaking families, and the library is looking for individuals to help bridge the gap between non-English-speaking and immigrant communities and its staff.
For more information on the program call the library at 541-962-1339.
