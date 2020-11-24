LA GRANDE — A new photo book that brings the beauty of the Grande Ronde Valley into sharper focus now is available.
La Grande photographer Eric Valentine’s “Grandeur of the Grande Ronde” includes about 80 of his photos.
Valentine, a retired judge, began working on the book in earnest after the COVID-19 pandemic reached Eastern Oregon. Pandemic restrictions prevented him from working as much on community service projects, allowing him time for the book project. He shot about half of the photos after the pandemic hit.
Valentine’s book includes photos of Morgan Lake, the Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area and Eastern Oregon University. One of the most striking photos in the book is one Valentine took from La Grande’s Gangloff Park of a rainbow.
“It’s a reminder that hope endures despite COVID-19 worries,” Valentine said.
Some of the photos are of images pioneers may have seen while coming through the Grande Ronde Valley in the 1800s. The book thus fittingly has a quote from a 1848 diary of an Oregon Trail emigrant that describes the beauty of the valley:
“It is really one of the loveliest places in the whole world. Just imagine an enormous arena measuring 15 miles wide and 25 miles long, entirely surrounded by the beautiful mountains and watered by two lovely rivers,” the pioneer wrote.
The photographer said he wants the book to be an item that tourists can pick up to remind themselves of the beauty of the valley they visited and as a gift people can send to friends and family who have connections to the Grande Ronde Valley.
Valentine, who served as a trial court judge for 20 years and a senior judge for 10 years for Union and Wallowa counties, has been interested in photography for most of his life. He has a website, Praise Photography, on which he posts his most recent pictures, many of which are outdoor scenics. He enjoys his craft because it heightens his awareness and appreciation of nature.
He and his wife, Meg, who have two sons, moved to La Grande in 1970.
Copies of his book are available in La Grande at JaxDog Cafe & Books and Community Merchants. Information on the book is available at Valentine’s website, www.praisephotography.com, and his Facebook page.
