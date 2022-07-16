LA GRANDE — It’s not too late to join Summer Reading at Cook Memorial Library, La Grande. This free program is open to all ages, from children to adults, and runs through Friday, July 29. Sign up anytime, online or in person.
The library is participating in the upcoming La Grande Lit Week, hosting a reading with poet Laura Da’ in conversation with EOU faculty member Christopher Kondrich on Monday, July 18, at 7 p.m. in the Community Room. Da’ is the author of “Tributaries,” which won an American Book Award, and “Instruments of the True Measure: Poems,” which won the Washington State Book Award for Poetry. For more information on all La Grande Lit Week events visit www.eou.edu/mfa/litweek.
Family and children’s activities continue on Tuesday, July 19, for a family movie beginning at 10:30 a.m. All ages are welcome and children must be accompanied by an adult. Come to the Community Room for the show and free popcorn. Visit the library’s website or call 541-962-1339 for the movie title.
Kids are encouraged to drop off their best stuffed animal friend at the library any time on Wednesday, July 19, between a.m. and 6 p.m. The plushies will have Stuffed Animal Campout in the library, getting into all kinds of mischief, and library staff will have a camera set up to catch everything. Pick up your friend the next day and then be sure to come to the July 28 Storytime at 10:30 a.m. watch the video.
The weekly Storytime is held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in the library’s Story Circle, featuring songs, stories and a craft. The special guest July 21 will be Gary Bell, chief of the La Grande Police Department.
Kid Craft Fridays are offered from 3-4 p.m. for children ages 7-10. On July 22, children will make fairy gardens. Supplies are provided.
On Saturdays this summer, sing, dance and play during Campfire Sing-Along at 10:30 am in the library’s Story Circle.
For teens in July, a free movie will be shown on Monday, July 20, at 3 p.m. in the Community Room. This activity is open to ages 12 to 18. Visit the library’s website or call 541-962-1339 for the movie title.
Check the library’s website, www.cookemoriallibrary.org for the schedule of summer events and activity details. Stop by the library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, or call 541-962-1339 during open hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
