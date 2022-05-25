Students Jasmine Barajas, left, and Ayla Bingham, right, pose with their art teacher, Jessie Street, at Powder Valley High School, North Powder. The teacher submitted the students’ pencil drawings to the 2022 Congressional Art Competition — both artists were chosen as winners and will have their art displayed for the next year.
Students Jasmine Barajas, left, and Ayla Bingham, right, pose with their art teacher, Jessie Street, at Powder Valley High School, North Powder. The teacher submitted the students’ pencil drawings to the 2022 Congressional Art Competition — both artists were chosen as winners and will have their art displayed for the next year.
NORTH POWDER — Two Powder Valley High School students are winners of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition, an annual contest among artwork submitted by teachers from all congressional districts in all 50 states.
Sophomore Ayla Bingham’s pencil drawing “Life Awaits” was chosen as one of the top four pieces in the state and will be headed to the United States Capitol, where it will be on display for one year. Bingham has earned herself a trip to Washington, D.C., to attend the art show opening and awards ceremony this summer.
Senior Jasmine Barajas’ pencil drawing “From Me to You” is one of the top four in our congressional district and will be on display for the next year in the home-base Ontario office of Congressman Cliff Bentz.
Both pieces are 18” x 24” and were inspired by the famous work of Michelangelo. Students were given a reduced scale reference photo of the painting and were instructed to draw it to life-size, incorporating their own image interacting with the hand.
The Powder Valley artists were up against many other students in the contest, noted Jessie Street, Powder Valley’s art teacher. Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District is the largest in Oregon, encompassing two-thirds of the state, including more populated counties such as Deschutes, Hood River and some of the Grants Pass area. “So this is quite an honor for our students,” Street said.
Jasmine Barajas is the daughter of Bo and Autumn Barajas, and Ayla Bingham is the daughter of Justin and Emily Bingham, all of North Powder.
Street has been an art teacher in Eastern Oregon for over 10 years, serving the past seven years at Powder Valley.
