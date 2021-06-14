LA GRANDE — Megan Alpert, poet and journalist, will read at the next ACE Writing Project gathering, a virtual event beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.
Alpert’s 2020 poetry collection, “The Animal at Your Side,” won the Airlie Prize and was a finalist for the National Poetry Series. According to Shaindel Beers, author of “Secure Your Own Mask,” in an Art Center East press release, “Megan Alpert’s gift to us (is) radical empathy.”
Wednesday’s free event will conclude with a community open mic. To sign up and for access to the Zoom gathering, register at www.artcentereast.org/calendar then scroll down and choose the June 16 Writing Project.
The ACE Writing Project, a monthly program of Art Center East, La Grande, is held the third Wednesday of the month and facilitated by Nancy Knowles and Amelia Ettinger.
