LA GRANDE — The Observer is running a scary story contest on its Facebook page through Friday, Oct. 30, at noon.
Maybe you lived in a house you believed was haunted. Maybe you had a run-in with someone who turned out to be a notorious criminal. Maybe the bump in the night was not your spouse but something else. We’re seeking the scariest real-life stories from residents in Union and Wallowa counties. In no more than 300 words, tell your real-life stories under the contest post at www.facebook.com/lagrandeobserver.
After the deadline Friday, we’ll pick the story we think is the scariest and print that in the Saturday paper on Halloween. The writer of that spooky tale also will receive a $20 gift card to Sorbenots Coffee and a copy of the newspaper from Oct. 31, 2020.
Coarse language and graphic imagery will disqualify entries. And please adhere to the 300 word limit. Anything more also will not qualify.
Now, tell us something really scary.
