LA GRANDE — The Rural Engagement and Vitality Center — a program Eastern Oregon University and Wallowa Resources started in January — has embarked on a project to connect rural and urban Oregonians.
The REV Center integrates community and campus life in multiple ways, including internships and off-campus employment. The center in a press release Monday, Oct. 19, announced it hired two students to assist with a theater project bridging urban and rural communities.
"The mission of the REV Center is to connect EOU faculty and students with the regional community through meaningful projects," REV Center Program Manager Julie Keniry said in the press release.
The REV Center partnered with Sarah and Jack Greenman, who created the Urban/Rural Theatre Project. Based on a series of statewide interviews, conducted with help from EOU student interns, the project will showcase similarities and differences between urban and rural Oregonians and their communities. The project is a year in, and the interviewing process soon will commence.
"We think there's a lot more that connects us than divides us … but there's a lot that divides us, and it needs to be spoken about and talked about. We believe in the power of telling someone's verbatim story as a bridge for authentic community building," playwright Sarah Greenman said in the release.
The stories, lifted directly from interview transcripts with real Oregonians, will be performed in a theater-like setting. Greenman said she hopes to showcase what it means to come from a specific community.
"We are on a mission to unearth various stories from all over the state about how our place in the state informs how we work, how we feel, how we relate — it's how we build our families, how we run our businesses, and we are hoping to have a much larger conversation statewide about what it means to be in community with each other," she said.
The project will highlight struggles and perspectives that come with living in rural or urban environments and build a solid foundation for communication between the differing communities. The project is set to be completed in two years.
