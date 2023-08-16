Personnel from Union Fire Department and Union Rural Fire Protection District show their support of Measure 31-118 at the Grassroots Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Union. The departments operated a dunk tank and sprayed water from a truck during the event to entertain and cool off the crowd.
Dominick South, left, and Declan South, cuddle up with piglets from Bartell Farm on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, outside Community Merchants on Adams Avenue in La Grande. Bartell Farm set up a mini petting zoo downtown as part of the Union County Chamber of Commerce Farm Crawl.
Katrina South holds her daughter, Emmerlyn, while her sons Declan, right, and Dominick play with piglets on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, outside La Grande's Community Merchants. Bartell Farm set up a mini petting zoo downtown as part of the Union County Chamber of Commerce Farm Crawl.
Tempie Bartell, right, encourages Ruby Hansen to pet a goat outside Community Merchant on Adams Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Bartell Farm brought a few animals to downtown La Grande as part of the Union County Chamber of Commerce Farm Crawl, a annual self-guided tour of some of the county's farms and ranches.
Ruby Hansen holds a piglet from Bartell Farm outside Community Merchants on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Bartell Farm set up a small petting zoo in downtown La Grande as part of the Union County Chamber of Commerce Farm Crawl.
