JOSEPH — David H. Wilson, author of “Northern Paiutes of the Malheur: High Desert Reckoning in Oregon Country,” will give a presentation on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. The free event begins at 7:30 p.m.
Wilson is a retired Portland attorney and an outdoorsman and wanderer who has spent much time east of the Cascades. According to an announcement from the Josephy Center, Wilson’s highly acclaimed new book tells the story of the Paiutes and their tragic spokeswoman, Sarah Winnemucca.
In 1870, Winnemucca wrote to an army officer requesting that her people be given a chance to settle and farm their ancestral land in Oregon Country. The eloquence of her letter was such that it made its way into Harper’s Weekly.
Ten years later, as her people languished in confinement as a result of the Bannock War, she convinced Secretary of the Interior Carl Schurz to grant the requests in her letter and free the Paiutes as well. But Indian agents and other officials who opposed Schurz’s decision intervened, flooding Schurz with false information that deceived him into reversing the decision.
University of Nebraska press publisher says that Wilson “unravels the web of lies and deceit, exposing the full jarring injustice and, after 143 years, recounting the Paiutes’ true and proud history for the first time.”
The evening at the Josephy Center, 403 N. Main St., Joseph, will include coffee and conversation. Books will be available for purchase and signing. For more information, contact Josephy’s Rich Wandschneider at 541-432-0505.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.