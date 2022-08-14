Miller "Northern Paiutes" book cover
JOSEPH — David H. Wilson, author of “Northern Paiutes of the Malheur: High Desert Reckoning in Oregon Country,” will give a presentation on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. The free event begins at 7:30 p.m.

Wilson is a retired Portland attorney and an outdoorsman and wanderer who has spent much time east of the Cascades. According to an announcement from the Josephy Center, Wilson’s highly acclaimed new book tells the story of the Paiutes and their tragic spokeswoman, Sarah Winnemucca.

