Reginald "Reggie" Gibson will celebrate his 100th birthday with a party Sunday, June 27, from 2-4 p.m. at the Catherine Creek Community Center, housed in Union's historic Methodist Church. Friends are invited to stop by and wish Reggie a happy birthday. A light meal, cake and ice cream will be provided.
