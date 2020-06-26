Reggie Gipson of Union was born June 27, 1921. To celebrate his 99th birthday, his family is having a “virtual” birthday party. Friends who are in the area on Saturday are encouraged to drive by his home at 57958 Godley Road in Union and wave to Reggie. Birthday wishes also may be sent through Wythel Gipson’s Facebook page.
