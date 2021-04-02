WASHINGTON — Oregon U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, recently announced his office is accepting submissions for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. Submissions are due by April 23.
High school students from Oregon’s 2nd District can compete in the annual visual art competition for a chance to have their artwork on display in the United States Capitol.
“The annual Congressional Art Competition is a unique tradition and enjoyable part of my role as United States representative,” Bentz said in a press release. “It is an exciting opportunity for our nation’s youth to showcase their artwork. I look forward to receiving submissions from across Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District and seeing the many ways young artists can apply their talents and vision.”
A panel of experts, which includes local artists and art professors, will review submissions for the competition.
In addition to a spot in the 2021 national student art exhibit in the Capitol, the winner could receive round-trip airfare for two to visit Washington, D.C., a chance to see their artwork on display.
For more information and entry forms visit: bentz.house.gov/services/art-competition.
To enter the contest, high school students living in Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District should submit the student release form and no more than two photos (.jpeg) of their two-dimensional artwork to Wyndess James at wyndess.james@mail.house.gov by April 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.