Chris Evans, right, accepts donated children's books from Gerald Hopkins, president of the Union County Retired Educators, at the group's luncheon in early 2023 in La Grande. The books will be added to a children's literature stand at the local Department of Human Services, where Evans works.
LA GRANDE — Chris Evans, community development coordinator at the local Department of Human Services, was a recent guest at a Union County Retired Educators luncheon.
According to a press release from the Union County Educators group, Evans outlined some of the services of the department such as food for those in need, long-term care service for the elderly and disabled, and coordination of the Oregon Health Program.
“The main thing is getting support for families,” Evans noted.
In Union, Baker and Wallowa counties, Evans noted there were about 50 youth placed in foster homes. To assist families, the agency works with the Eastern Oregon Community Resource Network, which firms up safety nets and expands opportunities for individuals and families.
Also, in recognition of a literature stand for children set up at the DHS office in La Grande (a project made possible by Sharon Bullock, who wasn’t able to attend the luncheon), the retired educators group gave Evans a pile of books for kids to read and keep if they wish.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.