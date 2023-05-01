kids books donated to DHS

Chris Evans, right, accepts donated children's books from Gerald Hopkins, president of the Union County Retired Educators, at the group's luncheon in early 2023 in La Grande. The books will be added to a children's literature stand at the local Department of Human Services, where Evans works.

 Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — Chris Evans, community development coordinator at the local Department of Human Services, was a recent guest at a Union County Retired Educators luncheon.

According to a press release from the Union County Educators group, Evans outlined some of the services of the department such as food for those in need, long-term care service for the elderly and disabled, and coordination of the Oregon Health Program.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.