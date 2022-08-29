LA GRANDE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Art Center East’s Orlaske Gallery will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the art center, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande.

Last spring Art Center East renamed its former Co-op Gallery in honor of Sue Orlaske, who made countless contributions to Northeastern Oregon’s world of art over a span of more than two decades. ACE announced on Friday, March 11, that Orlaske was chosen from among four local artists who were posthumously nominated to become the gallery’s namesake. She received the most votes in an election by community members.

