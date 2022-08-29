LA GRANDE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Art Center East’s Orlaske Gallery will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the art center, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande.
Last spring Art Center East renamed its former Co-op Gallery in honor of Sue Orlaske, who made countless contributions to Northeastern Oregon’s world of art over a span of more than two decades. ACE announced on Friday, March 11, that Orlaske was chosen from among four local artists who were posthumously nominated to become the gallery’s namesake. She received the most votes in an election by community members.
Orlaske, who died Oct. 22, 2021, at age 72, won several regional art awards and was a featured artist on Oregon Public Broadcasting’s Oregon Art Beat. A biologist who had no formal art training but had a lifelong interest in art, Orlaske became a full-time artist in the 1990s when she moved to Union County. Her themes often included abstract and representational natural elements — Eastern Oregon landscapes, animals and plants — and her work has been carried by several galleries in Oregon and Southern Washington.
After Orlaske’s passing her art collection was donated to Art Center East for the purposes of fundraising. A Sue Orlaske Retrospective currently on display includes a large collection of her pottery, oils, prints, pastels and Batik watercolors. In honor of Orlaske’s legacy, proceeds from this exhibit will go toward ACE’s Youth Scholarship Fund and Gallery Program.
The exhibit closes at the end of this week. To see Orlaske’s art, visit ACE (open from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday) or attend the closing reception on Aug. 2 from 6-8 p.m. The exhibit may also be viewed at www.artcentereast.org.
Art Center East’s galleries — as well as the ribbon-cutting and the reception — are free and open to the public.
