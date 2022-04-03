LA GRANDE — The La Grande Sunrise Rotary Club has announced that its annual Easter egg hunt at Riverside Park will not be conducted this year.
The Easter egg hunt has been canceled, even though COVID-19 rates are now very low and safety protocol restrictions for it have been greatly reduced. The reason for the cancellation is that the Sunrise Rotary Club had to decide by late January whether or not it would conduct the event and it was unclear earlier this year what COVID-19 safety rules would still be in place on April 17.
“We did not know if we would be able to conduct an Easter egg hunt,’’ said Bill Rosholt, president of the La Grande Sunrise Rotary Club.
Strict state and county rules were still in place in late January because COVID-19 infection rates were spiking in Union County and throughout the state. Today almost all restrictions have been lifted in Oregon because COVID-19 infection rates have fallen so much.
The Sunrise Rotary Club had to decide by late January whether to conduct the Easter egg hunt because that was its deadline for ordering plastic egg shells if it wanted to get them before April 17. The egg shells would later have been filled with candy by La Grande High School students.
The Sunrise Rotary Club’s Easter egg hunt at Riverside Park was also canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rosholt believes there is a good chance that the La Grande Sunrise Rotary Club will be able to restart its Easter egg hunt in 2023.
“We hope to have the Easter egg hunt next year,’’ Rosholt said.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
