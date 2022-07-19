From left, Ron Polk on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, watches as Tom Gleason finishes unveiling the Wallowa County Rotary Club’s Peace Pole on the grounds of the Wallowa County Courthouse, Enterprise, and as Joe McCormack reads the Nez Perce language portion of the pole. The pole is part of Rotary International’s focus on world peace. Rotary will install two peace poles, carved by Steve Arment.
WALLOWA — The Rotary Club of Wallowa County recently held a celebration of the annual accomplishments and recognition of meeting the goals that had been set by the club members. Club President Stacy Green used the occasion to thank club officers for their service and praised the membership for its achievements.
In a special announcement, she honored Ron Polk, naming him “Rotarian of the Year” in recognition of his outstanding leadership as Rotary International Foundation chair.
Through Polk’s guidance the club exceeded its contributions to Rotary International’s projects around the globe and brought grants to the local community. The local club joins in service with thousands of Rotary Clubs providing projects in disease prevention and treatment, water sanitation, peace and conflict resolution, literacy, maternal and child health, local economies and the environment.
The local Rotary Club exceeded the goal planned to contribute to the international projects and its goal of involving 100% of club members in the effort. In addition, Polk submitted two grant applications successfully accessing Rotary funding for two Wallowa County projects for establishing a couple of Peace Poles and a bicycle playground in Wallowa. Another grant from the Wallowa Cultural Trust assisted the Peace Pole project.
Polk spearheaded the drive to send $2,750 to add to Ukrainian refugee relief along with many other Oregon and international Rotary clubs.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.