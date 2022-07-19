Rotary Peace Pole Enterprise 2022
From left, Ron Polk on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, watches as Tom Gleason finishes unveiling the Wallowa County Rotary Club’s Peace Pole on the grounds of the Wallowa County Courthouse, Enterprise, and as Joe McCormack reads the Nez Perce language portion of the pole. The pole is part of Rotary International’s focus on world peace. Rotary will install two peace poles, carved by Steve Arment.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

WALLOWA — The Rotary Club of Wallowa County recently held a celebration of the annual accomplishments and recognition of meeting the goals that had been set by the club members. Club President Stacy Green used the occasion to thank club officers for their service and praised the membership for its achievements.

In a special announcement, she honored Ron Polk, naming him “Rotarian of the Year” in recognition of his outstanding leadership as Rotary International Foundation chair.

