It’s a cool summer morning, temperatures in the high 40s, and the trails at Mount Emily Recreation Area beckon … or the roads before the traffic picks up, or sidewalks for a stroll through summer landscapes in full bloom. Whether you run or walk, exercise is a sure way to strengthen the body, clear the mind and soothe the soul. And summers in the Grande Ronde Valley provide multiple opportunities for these activities, including virtual competitions like the Drug-Free Run, historically held at the MERA in August.
When I pull into the MERA Owsley Canyon parking lot, there is a single car, so physical distancing isn’t a problem. I check my watch, consider my trail options, then kick into a slow, easy pace. I’ve been running at MERA for five or six years, and before that the roads around La Grande and elsewhere for more than 40 years. Running is an efficient way to stay in shape, and a path to setting and achieving goals and challenging your abilities. But running isn’t for everyone. I recently read an article about the benefits of walking, and how 20-30 minutes of walking a day can improve your physical and mental well-being. So, on days when the weather isn’t cooperating, or I’m feeling less energetic, a walk around town is a viable alternative. In either case, run or walk, physical exercise of some sort can give you a daily focus that contributes to an overall healthy lifestyle.
The Union County Safe Communities Coalition recognizes the connection between exercise and personal well-being. Starting with the Drug-Free Relay and more recently the Drug-Free Run, the coalition sponsors events it believes promote the benefits of healthy bodies and minds. Physical activity has the ability to influence psychological, behavioral and neurochemical processes that contribute to substance use disorders.
Broadly, health-promoting behaviors, like running and walking, are related to other personal behaviors that lead to a healthy lifestyle and choices. For example, physically active people typically drink alcohol only in moderation and do not smoke cigarettes. Exercise can lessen mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety, which can contribute to substance abuse. Many forms of exercise, even in these times of physical distancing, have a social component that promotes societal integration and prevents loneliness and isolation. Finally, there is evidence that physical activity reduces the rate of drug use acquisition and escalation and the rate of reinstatement of drug-seeking. The most amazing thing about these relationships is that they apply to people of all ages.
Physical activity also is a way to spend time with your family and friends. The MERA trails accommodate fitness levels from toddlers to grandparents. Make a trip to the Owsley Canyon trailhead for an outing for exercise and have a healthy snack afterward.
Or, if you are the competitive type, check out this year’s virtual Drug-Free Run sponsored by the Union County Safe Communities Coalition at https://drugfreerun.itsyourrace.com. You have all of August to register a run or walk, so there is time to train and aim for a personal best or organize a family effort. In any case, know that when you do, you’ll be supporting the efforts of the Safe Communities Coalition, and doing yourself and your family a huge benefit by being physically active.
