HERMISTON — The Northeast Oregon Home Builders Association and Oregon Music Hall of Fame announced the availability of college scholarships for local students.
The Northeast Oregon Home Builders Association is offering two $1,500 scholarships to help educate and train individuals in a profession related to the building industry. The scholarship recipients will be selected on the basis of their potential to succeed.
Applicants must be a senior enrolled in high school, enrolled as a college student or enrolled in a qualified apprenticeship program. The students must be a resident of Umatilla, Morrow, Union, Baker, or Wallowa County and have an interest in or intend to pursue a career in the construction industry. These professions include, but are not limited to: welding, heating and ventilation, heavy equipment operator, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, concrete, construction management or architecture/engineering. To learn more about building trade career opportunities, go online to the Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council.
Scholarship application forms are available at www.neohba.com, www.columbiabasinstudenthomes.org and local high school counseling offices. The deadline for application is April 16. For more information, email adming@NEOHBA.com.
The Oregon Music Hall of Fame also is offering college scholarships to students studying music and graduating in spring 2021 from an Oregon high school and continuing to college in the fall of 2021 with a major or minor in music. OMHA strives to inspire the continuing higher musical education by offering assistance with college expenses, so that these music students may aspire to a higher level of performance and success in their field of interest.
A total of four $2,500 scholarships are available. Application deadline is May 15. Any questions may be emailed to info@omhof.org. For more information and to access an online version of the application, visit www.omhof.org.
Performances may be viewed on the Oregon Music Hall of Fame YouTube channel of last year’s winners: Taylor Yoon, cello, Lakeridge High School, Lake Oswego; Nicholas Weathers, clarinet, McNary High School, Keizer; Avery Hsieh, violin, Corvallis High School; and Isabella Morill, piano/French horn/composition, Warrenton High School.
