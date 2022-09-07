ELGIN — Co-directed by Terry Hale and Caitlin Marshall, “School of Rock” opens Friday, Sept. 9, at the Elgin Opera House. The musical, based on the movie of the same name, is touted as “an unforgettable good time” in an Opera House press release.
The musical includes all songs from the movie as well as additional music from Andrew Lloyd Webber.
The story focuses on Dewey Finn (played by Trevor Winder), a musician who is kicked out of his rock band and decides to impersonate his best friend and substitute at a private school to pay the rent.
A former La Grande resident who now lives outside of Portland, Winder is returning to the Opera House stage to play Dewey. He is joined in his classrooms by 16 students. Four of the students accompany the band live on their instruments: Kaylie Davis on bass, Isaac Morgan on drums, Ely Murphey on guitar, and Henry Wadner on keyboard. The band No Vacancy will also perform its songs live.
“Usually you have an orchestra and a pit and you have your actors. Here that all combines together,” Hale said. “ ‘School of Rock’ is different than any show we’ve done here. After doing over 60 main stage productions, finding something unique to do is a real challenge, and this show is unique.”
The show runs through Oct. 1. Friday shows are at 7 p.m. and Saturdays feature performances at 12:30 p.m. and at 4:30 p.m.
Most seats are $18 (the upper balcony is $8). For full details and to purchase tickets or season passes, go to www.elginoperahouse.com or call 541-663-6324.
