School of Rock 4.jpg
Buy Now

Trevor Winder plays the lead role of Dewey Finn in “School of Rock,” which can be enjoyed on Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 9 to Oct. 1, 2022, at the Elgin Opera House.

 Jennifer Colton/Go! Magazine

ELGIN — Co-directed by Terry Hale and Caitlin Marshall, “School of Rock” opens Friday, Sept. 9, at the Elgin Opera House. The musical, based on the movie of the same name, is touted as “an unforgettable good time” in an Opera House press release.

The musical includes all songs from the movie as well as additional music from Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.