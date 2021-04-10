LA GRANDE — Those researchers The Observer reported on in the News of the Weird feature on Thursday, April 1, sure seemed to be pushing the boundaries of reality. Several readers thought so as well and correctly identified "Research team reports breakthrough in turboencabulator, more" as the gag we ran for an April Fools’ Day contest.
But Rebecca Wortman won the contest, having found six of the popular cultural references we built into the feature, the most of any entry.
The turboencabulator started in the 1940s as a jargon-filled joke among engineers, even showing up in some journals. The joke found its way onto faux training films in the 1970s and ‘80s and has more recently appeared in modern video games.
We spiced up the joke with references to popular culture. Here they are, in the order they appear in the joke (we also note the ones Wortman spotted):
• ARKHAM, Mass. — Researchers at Miskatonic University in Arkham: Wortman named Miskatonic U as from the stories of the late H.P. Lovecraft, writer of cosmic horror. But Arkham also is a fabrication from Lovecraft.
• Lee/Kirby transmission: Wortman gets partial credit here for saying there was a connection to the TV series "Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Stan Lee and Jack Kirby indeed crafted characters that appeared in the series, but they are largely responsible for the creation of Marvel Comics and its multitude of characters.
• MacReady bearings: Refers to R.J. MacReady, central protagonist in John Carpenter’s "The Thing" (1982).
• dilithium capacitive duractance: Dilithium, as Wortman noted, is from Star Trek, and without it, the U.S.S. Enterprise would not be going boldly anywhere.
• Initech interface: Initech is the name of the company in the 1999 comedy "Office Space."
• interocitor: Alien technology from the 1949 story "The Alien Machine," which became the plot for the 1952 movie "This Island Earth."
• Flux capacitor: A device from the "Back to the Future" films, and which Wortman identified correctly.
• Ian Donnelly: Wortman noted this is a character from the science fiction film "Arrival" (2016).
• oscillation overthruster: Another piece of sci-fi tech, this time from the 1984 movie "The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension."
• Wayland-Yutani Corporation: Wortman also got this one; the big evil company in the Alien franchise. (Really, if Wayland-Yutani is backing the research, it’s a red flag.)
Wortman will receive a $20 gift certificate to the local restaurant of her choice. We want to thank her and others who participated.
"This was FUN!" Wortman said in her message to The Observer.
If you have suggestions for these or other kinds of activities you would like to see in The Observer, email us at news@lagrandeobserver.com.
