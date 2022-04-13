LA GRANDE — Those sugar-coated marshmallow confections known as Peeps are filling store shelves, and that means the Peeps Diorama Contest is on again at Cook Memorial Library.
“I’m very excited for this little program — I think it’ll be a lot of fun,” said Mackenzie Issak, who works in children’s services at the library.
The diorama display can have any theme — books, movies, TV shows, musicals, science fiction, etc. — as long as it is family friendly.
Here are the other requirements, per the library’s entry form:
The entire display should fit inside a shoe box, with a maximum size of 12 inches by 18 inches by 12 inches.
All visible parts, including the outside of the box, should be decorated.
All characters in the scene should be made with Peeps.
Limit one entry per person or team.
Entries should come from Union County residents, but it is not necessary to have a library card to participate.
There are three categories: kids ages 3-10, teens ages 11-18, and adults. Entry forms can be found online at www.cook- memoriallibrary.org and at the library.
Dioramas and an entry form can be submitted at the library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, until Saturday, April 16. The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Winners will be notified on April 22. All entries will be judged on originality, overall appearance and creative use of Peeps. There will also be a “Peeple’s” Choice Award. Prizes include all things Peeps — books, toys and candy.
Dioramas will be on display through April 27, and must be picked up by 6 p.m. on April 29 or they will be discarded.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.